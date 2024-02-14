No. 8 Tigers bounce back, Cagle throws shutout to start Puerto Vallarta doubleheader

With two outs and down a strike, Valerie Cagle homered to right center to give Clemson the early advantage in the first inning.

Cagle (2-0), the reigning national player of the year, made her first start of the season and scattered six hits with five strikeouts to one walk to notch her 27th career solo shutout.

After Cagle was walked to load the bases with two out in the third frame, freshman Julia Knowler continued her strong start with a two-RBI double.

Knowler struck again in the fifth inning with a two-run homer to center to give Clemson a 5-0 lead. She has a team-leading three homers and 11 RBIs over six games.

McKenzie Clark followed with her first home run of the season in a two-run shot to make it 7-0 in the sixth inning.

Alex Brown, scoring twice, and Knowler notched multi-hit games for the Tigers.

The Tigers take on UC San Diego next at 2:30 p.m. ET.

