|
No. 8 Tigers bounce back, Cagle throws shutout to start Puerto Vallarta doubleheader
The No. 8-ranked Clemson softball team (5-1) bounced back to top Wichita State (2-1), 7-0, in the first of two games in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Wednesday.
With two outs and down a strike, Valerie Cagle homered to right center to give Clemson the early advantage in the first inning. Cagle (2-0), the reigning national player of the year, made her first start of the season and scattered six hits with five strikeouts to one walk to notch her 27th career solo shutout. After Cagle was walked to load the bases with two out in the third frame, freshman Julia Knowler continued her strong start with a two-RBI double. Knowler struck again in the fifth inning with a two-run homer to center to give Clemson a 5-0 lead. She has a team-leading three homers and 11 RBIs over six games. McKenzie Clark followed with her first home run of the season in a two-run shot to make it 7-0 in the sixth inning. Alex Brown, scoring twice, and Knowler notched multi-hit games for the Tigers. The Tigers take on UC San Diego next at 2:30 p.m. ET. T1 | Valerie Cagle doing Valerie Cagle things 🤷♀️ T3 | Adding to her RBI count for her freshman year! T5 | Julia Knowler knocks her third homer of the season out of the park in Puerto Vallarta 😍 E4 | Heading to the fifth inning with a 3-0 lead over the Shockers T5 | Julia Knowler knocks her third homer of the season (and first in Puerto Vallarta) out of the park 😍 TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!
Clemson gets on the board in the top of the first with a solo shot from Cagle
📺 FloSoftball | 📊 https://t.co/KsPDgG4Y5Y pic.twitter.com/C8Y64ykPAC
Knowler knocks a double into center field with the bases loaded to plate two! Clemson leads 3-0
📺 FloSoftball | 📊 https://t.co/KsPDgG4Y5Y pic.twitter.com/SJEJ4A2oC3
Clemson 5 - Wichita State 0
📺 FloSoftball | 📊 https://t.co/d4XVpYvVrT pic.twitter.com/cNhO7icI0a
📺 FloSoftball | 📊 https://t.co/KsPDgG4Y5Y pic.twitter.com/laOJWQaoWQ
Clemson 5 - Wichita State 0
📺 FloSoftball | 📊 https://t.co/KsPDgG4Y5Y pic.twitter.com/vr0RMC7vqI
Clemson defeats Wichita state in the opening game of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, 7-0, to move to 5-1 on the year.
The Tigers are back in action in roughly 30 minutes against UC San Diego! pic.twitter.com/HhpKzymSDT
With two outs and down a strike, Valerie Cagle homered to right center to give Clemson the early advantage in the first inning.
Cagle (2-0), the reigning national player of the year, made her first start of the season and scattered six hits with five strikeouts to one walk to notch her 27th career solo shutout.
After Cagle was walked to load the bases with two out in the third frame, freshman Julia Knowler continued her strong start with a two-RBI double.
Knowler struck again in the fifth inning with a two-run homer to center to give Clemson a 5-0 lead. She has a team-leading three homers and 11 RBIs over six games.
McKenzie Clark followed with her first home run of the season in a two-run shot to make it 7-0 in the sixth inning.
Alex Brown, scoring twice, and Knowler notched multi-hit games for the Tigers.
The Tigers take on UC San Diego next at 2:30 p.m. ET.
T1 | Valerie Cagle doing Valerie Cagle things 🤷♀️
T3 | Adding to her RBI count for her freshman year!
T5 | Julia Knowler knocks her third homer of the season out of the park in Puerto Vallarta 😍
E4 | Heading to the fifth inning with a 3-0 lead over the Shockers
T5 | Julia Knowler knocks her third homer of the season (and first in Puerto Vallarta) out of the park 😍
TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now