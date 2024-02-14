CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Valerie Cagle got the solo shutout in her first start of the season (file photo).

No. 8 Tigers bounce back, Cagle throws shutout to start Puerto Vallarta doubleheader
The No. 8-ranked Clemson softball team (5-1) bounced back to top Wichita State (2-1), 7-0, in the first of two games in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Wednesday.

With two outs and down a strike, Valerie Cagle homered to right center to give Clemson the early advantage in the first inning.

Cagle (2-0), the reigning national player of the year, made her first start of the season and scattered six hits with five strikeouts to one walk to notch her 27th career solo shutout.

After Cagle was walked to load the bases with two out in the third frame, freshman Julia Knowler continued her strong start with a two-RBI double.

Knowler struck again in the fifth inning with a two-run homer to center to give Clemson a 5-0 lead. She has a team-leading three homers and 11 RBIs over six games.

McKenzie Clark followed with her first home run of the season in a two-run shot to make it 7-0 in the sixth inning.

Alex Brown, scoring twice, and Knowler notched multi-hit games for the Tigers.

The Tigers take on UC San Diego next at 2:30 p.m. ET.


