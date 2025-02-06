No. 25 Tigers top Jayhawks to grab first 2025 win, split day

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The No. 25/RV Clemson Tigers (1-1) were powered by home runs on opening day, hitting three over the course of two games. Clemson finished the day with a split decision after dropping the first game to Ole Miss, 3-2, before taking game two against Kansas, 4-3. At the plate, Clemson finished the day with 10 hits – five in each game. Freshman Macey Cintron made her collegiate debut with a two-run homer in her first plate appearance. Sophomore Julia Knowler finished the day with two hits, including a solo home run in game two that followed junior Jamison Brockenbrough’s first homer as a Tiger. Additional firsts for freshman Tigers included starts by Marian Collins, Sam Minish, Ava Wilson and Cintron, hits by Cintron, Collins and Wilson, and runs scored by Collins and Cintron. Game 2 (W) – Clemson 4, Kansas 3 Kansas took the lead in the first inning after the second batter of the game sent a double into center field that was followed by a single to score the runner. The Tigers responded immediately in the bottom of the first as Brockenbrough ripped a hit over the scoreboard in right field for her first home run as a Tiger. She was followed up by Knowler sending a shot of her own out of right field for her first home run of 2025 and the sixth of her career. The Tigers doubled up the runs in the second inning after a fielder’s choice and two walks loaded the bases. Kylee Johnson was hit by a pitch for the RBI to plate senior Alex Brown before Collins reached on a fielding error that scored Brockenbrough from third. After two, Clemson led 4-1. Kansas cut the lead in half in the top of the third inning after the Jayhawks loaded the bases and scored once. The Jayhawks plated one more in the top of the fifth on a wild pitch to make it 4-3 after five. Kansas made one final push with runners on second and third in the top of the seventh, but Clemson closed the door as Taylor Pipkins caught a ball at second to secure the win. Senior Brooke McCubbin got the start in game two. She struck out five batters in her 6.1 inning performance, including four within a five-batter span through the fifth and sixth innings. Reese Basinger entered in relief in the top of the seven with one out and picked up the final two outs, that included one strikeout, for her first save of the season. Game 1 (L) – Ole Miss 3, Clemson 2 The Tigers were able to get runners on base in each inning, but it wasn’t until the second that Clemson was able to capitalize on it. After Collins drew a four-pitch walk in her first plate appearance and advanced to second on a sac bunt from senior Aby Vieira, Cintron drove a pitch out of left field in her first collegiate at bat to make it 2-0 in favor of Clemson. Cintron became the second freshman in as many years to hit a homer in her first collegiate at bat, joining fellow teammate, Knowler, who tallied two homers to open the 2024 season against Missouri State. Ole Miss answered in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead. After the first batter reached on an error and the second was hit by a pitch, the Rebels’ Persy Llamas hit a three-run homer to take the lead, 3-2. This score held for the final three innings. Senior Reese Basinger (0-1) struck out three batters in her complete-game performance. Up Next The Tigers continue opening weekend action on Friday, Feb. 7 against host FAU at 6 p.m. Fans can listen to all the action on WCCP, online or on the Clemson Tigers App. Friday night’s game will also be available to stream on FAUSports.TV. TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



