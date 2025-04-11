No. 21 Tigers total 17 runs in mercy-rule road win over Wolfpack

Three Tiger freshmen homered in the effort, led by five-RBI games from Marian Collins and Macey Cintron.

The Tigers (32-11, 12-4) have won 8-of-9 and 14 of their last 17 games in a return to the Top 25 rankings of late.

Clemson struck first after the first three Tigers reached in the first inning, scoring two of them via fielder’s choice balls put in play by Cintron and Aby Vieira for RBIs. Cintron then crossed the plate after a throwing error on the second baseman to complete a three-run effort.

After the Tigers loaded up the bases again with no out in the second, Cintron’s one-out single to left field scored a run and Vieira’s second fielder’s choice RBI via bunt preceded a pitching change. The fifth delivery from reliever Wynne Gore was sent over the center field wall for a grand slam from Collins, her seventh homer of the season.

With the bases loaded again in the second, Maddie Moore delivered a two-run single to make it an 11-1 advantage and bring out a third Wolfpack pitcher.

Taylor Pipkins added on to the lead with a solo homer to left field in the fourth, her first of the season. Alex Brown got in on the RBIs with a run-scoring single after that, her third hit of the game. Cintron then made it a trio of freshman homers with a three-run shot, an eighth of home run of the season.

Clemson right-handed starter Reese Basinger (13-4) limited NC State to a sole hit – a first-inning Kendall Simmers solo home run – over four innings with four strikeouts to three walks.

In addition to the homers, the freshman starters of Cintron, Collins and Pipkins combined for five hits, six runs and 11 RBIs.

Jamison Brockenbrough went 3-for-3 with a triple, scoring three times.

Clemson improved to 9-2 all-time against NC State.

Game two of the series starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

