No. 21 Tigers hold off NC State rally to clinch series

RALEIGH, N.C. – Senior Alex Brown recorded her 200th career hit, and senior Maddie Moore set the Clemson career stolen base record with 47 as the No. 24/21 Clemson Tigers defeated NC State, 8-7, to secure the series win. With the win, Clemson improved to 33-11 overall and 13-4 ACC, while NC State dropped to 21-21 (4-13 ACC). Brown led the program with three hits to bring her career total to 202. She also finished with a team-high three runs. Moore followed with two home runs to lead the program with five RBIs. Additional hits came at the hands of Aby Vieira and Taylor Pipkins, who each had two, while Macey Cintron, Marian Collins and Jamison Brockenbrough added one each. The Tigers picked up Saturday’s game where they left off on Friday night as Brown knocked a full-count pitch out of dead center for a leadoff home run. It was her third homer of the 2025 campaign and gave Clemson a 1-0 lead. The hit also marked her 200th collegiate hit as the senior tallied 79 at North Carolina and 121 at Clemson. Milestones continued to be achieved by the Tigers as Moore stole her 47th career base in the top of the second inning. She took sole possession of the record from McKenzie Clark (2021-24), who finished her career with 46 stolen bases. Clemson scored again in the top of the fourth inning. After Vieira led off with a single up the middle, she took second and third on two separate strikeouts. With two outs, Pipkins hit the third pitch of her at bat into shallow left field behind NC State’s third baseman to plate Vieira for an RBI single to make it 2-0. NC State evened things in the bottom of the fourth after the Wolfpack drew a leadoff walk and a two-run homer made it 2-2. Clemson got one run back in the top of the fifth with a bases loaded walk for Pipkins, but NC State plated two in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-3 lead heading to the sixth. Brown opened the top of the sixth with a four-pitch walk to put one aboard for Moore. With a 1-2 count, Moore sent her 11th home run over the centerfield wall for a two-run homer. The senior extended the Tigers’ lead during her next at bat in the top of the seventh to make it 8-4 with a three-run shot out of right field. After Brockenbrough and Brown reached, Moore hit her 12th home run of the season. Moore finished the night with a career-high five RBIs and brought her season count up to 52, which leads the program. Her 52 RBIs sits second all-time on Clemson’s single-season records trailing only Valerie Cagle’s 57 from the 2023 season. NC State responded with a two-run homer and a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to cut Clemson’s lead down to one run. The Wolfpack got the next two runners aboard before a ground out and fly ball forced NC State to leave two stranded as Clemson claimed the 8-7 win. Senior Brooke McCubbin got her 16th start on the year and pitched the first five innings with four strikeouts before being replaced in the top of the sixth by senior Reese Basinger. Basinger pitched 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. McCubbin reentered in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up the final two outs of the game and secure her ninth win of 2025. Up Next The Tigers will look to sweep the series against the Wolfpack on Sunday, April 13. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ACCNX. T1 | Leadoff POWER 💪🧨



