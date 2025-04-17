No. 19 Tigers continue success in ACC openers and top Eagles

Cintron provided three RBIs on the night off her two hits. Knowler, who tallied two hits, added two RBIs to the count. This was Cintron’s 11th multi-hit game of the 2025 season, while it marked Knowler’s 14th. Cintron now has 10 multi-RBI games during freshman campaign, and Knowler’s 13th.

Clemson’s defense also continued its hot streak, turning a double play in the top of the first inning to end the frame. In the second, after Boston College once again got a runner on, senior catcher Aby Vieira caught her attempting to steal by firing the throw down to Marian Collins, covering the bag, who got the tag down in time.

After drawing a leadoff walk in the first, senior Alex Brown was brought home on the first triple of Cintron’s career. Brown’s run was her 56th run of the season, which tied McKenzie Clark's (2023) single-season runs scored record at Clemson.

The Tigers plated three in the third which was highlighted by Knowler hitting her team-high 14th home run of the year. Scoring started with a fielder’s choice that had Maddie Moore reaching first and Jamison Brockenbrough sliding under an attempted tag at the plate. Brockenbrough had previously singled to open the inning to move her reached base streak to 20 games, good enough to tie for the fifth-longest streak at Clemson. Moore stole her 48th career base, and Knowler drove the fourth pitch of her at bat 235 feet out of dead center to bring her RBI count to 53 on the season.

Boston College got two runs back in the top of the fourth inning after a walk and a single put two on, which was followed by a two-RBI double into left field that made it 4-2 in Clemson’s favor.

Cintron provided the second home run of the day for the Tigers with a two-run show in the bottom of the fifth that extended Clemson’s advantage back to a four-point spread. After Knowler singled through the right side with two outs, Cintron sent her ninth home run 235 feet out of left center. This home run tied Cintron with Collins for the most by a freshman in 2025 and the second-most home runs by a freshman alongside Clark (2021). Haylee Whitesides, who was running for Knowler, scored on the play to bring Cintron’s RBI count to 38 - the second-most by a freshman in program history. Clemson’s 6-2 lead after five held for the remainder of the game.

Senior Reese Basinger started in her 22nd game of the season. She pitched 4.0 innings with one strikeout en route to her 15th victory on the year. Cintron entered in the top of the fifth and pitched the final three innings to earn her second save.

Up Next

The series between the Tigers and the Eagles continues on Friday, April 18 at 6 p.m. on ACCNX.

