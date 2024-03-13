No. 12 Tigers run-rule Runnin' Bulldogs

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - A half dozen runs in the first two innings followed by insurance runs in the third and fifth, propelled the No. 12/14 Clemson Tigers to an 8-0 run-rule victory against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday evening at McWhorter Stadium. Clemson improves to 18-6 on the year, while the Runnin' Bulldogs fall to 20-8. Left-handed pitcher Millie Thompson (3-0) earned the win. Tossing only 35 pitches (25 strikes), the senior struck out four through her three innings of work. Both senior Regan Spencer and freshman Olivia Duncan pitched a single inning in relief in the victory. Spencer added one strikeout to bring her season total to 20. Redshirt senior Alia Logoleo led the Tigers, who finished with nine hits, at the plate with three RBIs off a two-run shot that was clocked leaving McWhorter Stadium at a 79 miles per hour exit velocity. The home run sailed 281 feet out of left field, clearing the left-field berm entirely. She also tallied the final RBI of the game in the bottom of the fifth to bring McKenzie Clark home for the win. Valerie Cagle and Aby Vieira also added multi-hit games for the Tigers as both finished the night 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Cagle’s first RBI came off a sac fly in the first, and her second was on a triple, her third of the season, off the left-field wall to bring home Arielle Oda. Vieira tallied both of her RBIs in the opening frame with a two-out double to right center. Oda rounded out the Tigers with two hits going a perfect 2-for-2 and added a walk. Both Oda and Clark plated two runs for the Tigers, as Alex Brown, Julia Bomharddt, Cagle and Logoleo plated one each. Freshman Kylee Johnson continued her hot-streak on the base paths by stealing her eighth base on the season after she reached in the fourth. Up Next Clemson concludes its homestand this weekend with a three-game ACC series against North Carolina at McWhorter Stadium. Action is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. on ACCNX. Tickets are still available for all three games and can be purchased both online and at the gate on the day of each game. Midweek Madness @ McWhorter 🤩📸 pic.twitter.com/adSZEMxb3e — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 13, 2024