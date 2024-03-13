CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson ran up an 8-0 score to down Gardner-Webb. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson ran up an 8-0 score to down Gardner-Webb. (Clemson athletics photo)

No. 12 Tigers run-rule Runnin' Bulldogs
by - 2024 Mar 13 20:15

CLEMSON, S.C. - A half dozen runs in the first two innings followed by insurance runs in the third and fifth, propelled the No. 12/14 Clemson Tigers to an 8-0 run-rule victory against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday evening at McWhorter Stadium. Clemson improves to 18-6 on the year, while the Runnin' Bulldogs fall to 20-8.

Left-handed pitcher Millie Thompson (3-0) earned the win. Tossing only 35 pitches (25 strikes), the senior struck out four through her three innings of work. Both senior Regan Spencer and freshman Olivia Duncan pitched a single inning in relief in the victory. Spencer added one strikeout to bring her season total to 20.

Redshirt senior Alia Logoleo led the Tigers, who finished with nine hits, at the plate with three RBIs off a two-run shot that was clocked leaving McWhorter Stadium at a 79 miles per hour exit velocity. The home run sailed 281 feet out of left field, clearing the left-field berm entirely. She also tallied the final RBI of the game in the bottom of the fifth to bring McKenzie Clark home for the win.

Valerie Cagle and Aby Vieira also added multi-hit games for the Tigers as both finished the night 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Cagle’s first RBI came off a sac fly in the first, and her second was on a triple, her third of the season, off the left-field wall to bring home Arielle Oda. Vieira tallied both of her RBIs in the opening frame with a two-out double to right center.

Oda rounded out the Tigers with two hits going a perfect 2-for-2 and added a walk. Both Oda and Clark plated two runs for the Tigers, as Alex Brown, Julia Bomharddt, Cagle and Logoleo plated one each. Freshman Kylee Johnson continued her hot-streak on the base paths by stealing her eighth base on the season after she reached in the fourth.

Up Next

Clemson concludes its homestand this weekend with a three-game ACC series against North Carolina at McWhorter Stadium. Action is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. on ACCNX. Tickets are still available for all three games and can be purchased both online and at the gate on the day of each game.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
No. 12 Tigers run-rule Runnin' Bulldogs
No. 12 Tigers run-rule Runnin' Bulldogs
Tigers complete sweep of Jaspers
Tigers complete sweep of Jaspers
Report: Another former Clemson WR set to be released
Report: Another former Clemson WR set to be released
Tigers open ACC Tournament play with Boston College
Tigers open ACC Tournament play with Boston College
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts