No. 12 Tigers complete sweep of Tar Heels

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Home runs from Alex Brown, Maddie Moore and Lindsey Garcia and a knockout performance in the circle by both Regan Spencer and Brooke McCubbin secured a 9-1 victory for the No. 12/14 Clemson Tigers against North Carolina to secure the three-game sweep. All nine batters contributed to Clemson’s 12 hits, with Moore and Brown tallying multi-hit games as Clemson improves to 21-6 (5-1 ACC), while North Carolina drops to 20-7 (2-4 ACC). Moore stayed hot at the plate against the Tar Heels going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and one run scored. She began the evening by sending a ball 250 feet out of right center for a three-run homer to extend the lead Clemson already maintained in the first inning. She followed with a double into right field in the second inning before rounding out her at bats with an RBI single in the fourth. She finished the three-game series with five hits. Brown’s first hit of the weekend finale came in the bottom of the first when she led off with a solo shot on the first pitch thrown off her at bat. Garcia hit her first homer as a Tiger 272 feet with an exit velocity of 80 mph in the bottom of the fourth to secure the run-rule victory scoring both Moore and Alia Logoleo. Brown finished her evening at the plate with two hits, while Garcia’s lone hit came on the home run. The first inning was a productive one for the Tigers, as five batters came to the plate before an out was recorded. Logoleo contributed an RBI with a squeeze bunt after both Arielle Oda and McKenzie Clark had hits following Brown’s home runs. Spencer got the second nod of the weekend and pitched the first two innings without conceding a walk. She faced 10 batters and threw only 30 pitches as her season ERA dropped to 0.51. McCubbin entered in the third inning and threw 48 pitches against 14 batters picking up two strikeouts to improve to 6-2 on the year. North Carolina’s single run came in the top of the fourth after the Tar Heels loaded the bases and recorded a sac fly. Clemson was able to limit the Tar Heels’ scoring opportunities all weekend outscoring North Carolina 18-2. Up Next The Tigers will now prepare for a midweek matchup against in-state rival, South Carolina, for the first of two games in the Palmetto Series presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Clemson will take on the Gamecocks on Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network at McWhorter Stadium. Tickets for the rivalry game are still available and can be purchased both online and at the gate on the day of the game. B1 | One pitch, one home run🫡



