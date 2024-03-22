No. 11 Tigers drop opener at Virginia

CU Athletic Communications by

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Alia Logoleo, Aby Vieira and Kylee Johnson all hit home runs, but the No. 11/11 Tigers fell to the Virginia Cavaliers, 6-4, on Friday evening. Following the loss, Clemson drops to 21-8 (5-2 ACC), as Virginia improves to 19-9 (6-4 ACC). The Tigers finished with seven hits. Redshirt senior Valerie Cagle led the Tigers with two hits, while Logoleo added two RBIs off one hit with one run scored. Alongside Vieira and Johnson’s hits, Maddie Moore and Arielle Oda also tallied hits for the Tigers. The Clemson offense took advantage of pitches early in the game, as Logoleo hit a two-run homer with two outs in the first inning. The home run was the fifth of her redshirt senior season. Junior Aby Vieira and freshman Kylee Johnson led off the second with back-to-back solo home runs to double the Tigers’ lead. This was Vieira’s first of the season, ninth of her career, and marked Johnson’s fifth of her freshman campaign. The Cavaliers got two runs back in the bottom of the third off an error and a single. Virginia added another run in the fourth following a fielding error. After loading the bases with a walk, Clemson switched from its starting pitcher, Valerie Cagle, to left-handed Millie Thompson. Virginia hit a base-clearing double before the Tigers could end the inning to take a 6-4 lead, which held for the remainder of the game. Cagle started in her ninth game of 2024 and struck out five while giving up two walks in her 3.1 innings of work. She faced 19 batters and moved to 7-5 on the year. Thompson entered in relief in the fourth and pitched the final 2.2 innings with four strikeouts. Up Next The Tigers and Cavaliers are back in action tomorrow afternoon for the second game of the three-game series. Due to inclement weather, first pitch has been pushed back to 4 p.m. on ACC Network.