No. 10 Clemson falls in extras to Minnesota

TigerNet Staff by

No. 10 Clemson softball (13-6) fell in extra innings to Minnesota, 5-3, to start Thursday's doubleheader. After staying deadlocked through one extra inning, Minnesota broke through with two runs on three hits in the ninth -- RBIs coming from back-to-back singles from Maddy Ehlke and Breezy Burnett. As the winning run at the plate and with two outs recorded, Alia Logoleo suffered her first strikeout of the game to end the contest. The Gophers (11-8) rallied from down a run in the seventh inning to get a shot at extras. The defeat marks four losses in the Tigers' last six games and a second in nine innings this week after the 2-1 loss to Tennessee at home on Tuesday. Minnesota loaded up the bases and scored a run on a hit batter in the first inning, and the Tigers answered with a Kylee Johnson sac fly RBI. The Golden Gophers retook the lead in the third inning via a Brooke McCubbin wild pitch, scoring a lone run. Millie Thompson took over from there to control the action, allowing two hits with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings. Reigning national player of the year Valerie Cagle tied things back up in the third inning on a single, and Logoleo added another RBI single to put the Tigers on top, 3-2. After Thompson allowed a leadoff single in the seventh, Cagle (6-4) came in seeking her third save of the year. After two Cagle strikeouts—and also a passed ball and intentional walk to put two on—Minnesota's Taylor Krapf blooped an RBI single to center field to tie the game. Cagle registered a third strikeout of the frame to strand two Gophers. The first two Tigers reached successfully in their seventh inning, and they moved to second and third base with two outs after McKenzie Clark struck out and Cagle grounded out. Logoleo also grounded out to end the threat and send the game to extras. Gophers reliever Bri Enter (6-3) threw five shutout innings, tallying three strikeouts. Game two of the doubleheader is set to start shortly after game one. B3 | "The throw is great, the slide is better" 😏



Cagle's hit down the middle plates Oda for an RBI



Clemson- 2 Minnesota- 2



📺 ACCNX

📊https://t.co/BMM4fw7H4E pic.twitter.com/k7BPw7VkdY — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 7, 2024 B2 | TIGERS ON THE BOARD‼️



A sac fly from Kylee Johnson brings home Moore to even the score 1-1.



📺 ACCNX

📊 https://t.co/BMM4fw8eUc pic.twitter.com/mZdcXIue5A — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 7, 2024 Frames through 5 at McWhorter 📸



Clemson-3 Minnesota-2 pic.twitter.com/rtvMRNq4BA — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 7, 2024 T9 | What a catch for the freshman🤯



We're still tied 3-3



📺 ACCNX

📊 https://t.co/BMM4fw8eUc pic.twitter.com/FzCZXnHugy — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 7, 2024

