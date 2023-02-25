No. 5 Tigers top Spartans to start Saturday doubleheader

TigerNet Staff by

The No. 5 Clemson softball team kept things rolling in Tampa's USF Invititational with a 4-1 win over Michigan State (6-6) on Saturday.

The Tigers tacked on to a school-best start, at 14-0 now.

Clemson, occupying the visiting dugout, threatened in the first frame, but after a throwing error by the Spartans, Valerie Cagle was sent home and subsequently thrown out to end the inning.

Alia Logoleo singled to start the second and scored on a Madison May one-out RBI single to right center, her first hit this season. Reedy Davenport followed up with a two-out RBI single to double the advantage.

Sophomore right-hander Brooke McCubbin (2-0), making a second start this season, ran into her first trouble of the day in the bottom half of the inning, giving up a one-out single and then a double to put two in scoring position, and the Spartans got on the board with a fielder’s choice after the Tigers shortstop Logoleo opted to go home with a throw on a groundball and the runner still scored. Two more grounders induced limited the damage to the single run, however.

Clemson got the run right back with a solo shot to left field by Caroline Jacobsen in the third inning, her fifth of the season. The Spartans threatened again with back-to-back singles to start their third frame batting, but McCubbin notched her third strikeout and the defense turned a double play to end the inning.

Two Tigers were stranded in scoring position after a line-out to left field from Maddie Moore in the fourth, but McCubbin answered with her first 1-2-3 frame in the bottom half of the inning – and added another in the fifth.

Logoleo tacked on some insurance in the seventh with an RBI double to make it 4-1.

Logoleo, Jacobsen, Davenport and Cagle each tallied multiple hits. McKenzie Clark reached base four times with a hit and three walks.

McCubbin retired 14 Spartans in a row to finish a complete game, totaling eight strikeouts on the contest.

Clemson will take on No. 12/9 Tennessee in game two of a Saturday doubleheader in a scheduled 11:30 a.m. start (ACCNX).

It's been a while since we've supplied a photo drop during the game, so enjoy these through 5️



Clemson 3 - Michigan State 1



https://t.co/GXbhWhJhOl

https://t.co/Ph22bIlU57 pic.twitter.com/esP4jdoQeQ — Clemson Softball (@clemsonsoftball) February 25, 2023