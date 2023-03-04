No. 4 Tigers open ACC action with doubleheader sweep of Orange

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 4/4 Clemson Tigers (19-1, 2-0 ACC), combined for 13 hits between the first two games of ACC action to defeat Syracuse (6-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers took game one, 4-1, before run-ruling the Orange, 8-0, in five innings in the second game. With both wins, Clemson extends its home-winning streak to 17 games dating back to April 16, 2022, against Notre Dame.

Redshirt junior Alia Logoleo led the charge going 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored. Arielle Oda joined Logoleo with two hits and three RBI, and McKenzie Clark and Maddie Moore both scored three runs.

Game 1 - W, 4-1

Both teams were at a stalemate at the plate for the first two innings. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third inning that the Tigers were able to capitalize while at the plate. It began with Moore knocking her fourth home run of the season out of center field. In the following at bat, Valerie Cagle drove a ball out of, seemingly, the exact same spot to make it 2-0 after three.

Syracuse cut into the lead in the top of the sixth inning after the leadoff batter got on off a bunt and was able to make it to second on a throwing error. Logoleo made an impressive diving catch at shortstop to halt the runner at second, but a single in the next at bat to the left side brought the runner home from second to make it 2-1.

The Tigers responded in the bottom of the sixth with Logoleo and Aby Vieira hitting back-to-back singles to get two on with one out. Oda hit a two-RBI triple into deep left center to plate both Logoleo and Sarah Howell, who was pinch running for Vieira, to make it 4-1, which would hold for the final score.

Cagle started in the circle for the Tigers and picked up eight strikeouts facing 25 batters. She only gave up three hits and one walk on her way to improve to 8-1 on the year.

Game 2 - W, 8-0 (5)

The Tigers wasted no time scoring in the first inning of the second game. Clark drew a leadoff walk and stole second before Cagle joined her on the base path with a walk of her own. Logoleo hit a double into deep right center that plated both Clark and Cagle. Oda followed with a single through the right side that scored Logoleo to make it 3-0 after one.

Clemson struck again in the bottom of the third after Clark drew her second leadoff walk of the game, and advanced to second after Moore was hit by a pitch. Caroline Jacobsen loaded the bases with a single into center field. Logoleo dropped a double down the third base line that scored two to make it 5-0 after three.

The Tigers kept the momentum going in the fourth with Ally Miklesh laying down a bunt. She advanced to second as Reedy Davenport was ruled out at first. Clark brought Miklesh home with a triple to deep right, and advanced home herself on a fielding error by the third baseman to make it 7-0. Moore drew a walk and stole second to be in scoring position for Cagle to hit an RBI single through the right side to make it 8-0.

The Tigers picked up three quick outs in the top of the fifth to seal the run-rule victory and extend their home-winning streak to 17 games.

Junior Millie Thompson started in the circle in game two and only threw 51 pitches. She struck out three batters without giving up a walk to improve to 6-0 and earn her third solo shutout of 2023.

