No. 10 Tigers shut out Panthers to wrap undefeated week

CU Athletic Communications by

MIAMI, Fla. - The Clemson softball team (5-0) completed the weekend sweep with a 4-0 shutout victory against host Florida International on Sunday afternoon at Felsberg Field at the FIU Softball Stadium.

Redshirt junior Valerie Cagle led the charge in the circle for Clemson pitching the complete seven innings and picking up 11 strikeouts on her way to improving to 2-0 in the circle. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with one RBI, while sophomore Maddie Moore tallied a two-RBI double and scored a run.

A pitcher’s duel opened up the final game of the weekend as Cagle and FIU’s Sydney Birling as neither side was able to get a batter home in the first three innings of action. In those three innings, Cagle clocked six strikeouts.

The Tigers broke open the scoring in the bottom of the fourth as Cagle stepped up to the plate and hit a leadoff single to left center. Graduate Caroline Jacobsen delivered a sac fly to deep right field that brought home Julia Bomhardt, who was running for Cagle, to make it 1-0 in favor of the Tigers.

Kyah Keller kept the Tigers’ momentum going in the fifth inning with a single into right field. The Panthers made a pitching change and picked up two outs, but Keller was able to advance to third as junior McKenzie Clark hit a single to right center. Moore drove both Keller and Moore home with a double into left center. Cagle added a RBI single of her own by bringing Moore home with a single through the right side to make it 4-0. That score would hold for the remainder of the game.

Cagle pitched the complete seven innings and picked up 11 strikeouts on her way to improving to 2-0 in the circle.

Up Next

The Tigers continue their road stretch traveling to Furman on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a 5 p.m. game against the Paladins. Clemson will begin the 2023 home slate on Friday, Feb. 17 against Northwestern at 3 p.m. in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

After four, Clemson leads 1-0 pic.twitter.com/xXHpo9RxwJ — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 12, 2023