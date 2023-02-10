No. 10 Clemson notches program-best hits total in dominant win over Georgia State

MIAMI, Fla. - Clemson clocked a program-record 19 hits as the Tigers defeated Georgia State, 11-2, on Friday afternoon at Felsberg Field at the FIU Softball Stadium. The win pushed the Tigers to 2-0 on the year, while dropping the Panthers to 0-2.

11 Tigers contributed to Clemson’s record with junior McKenzie Clark leading the charge going 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Junior Alia Logoleo followed going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and graduate Caroline Jacobsen hit two of Clemson’s four total home runs.

The Clemson offense got going early as Clark and Jacobsen hit their second homers each of the season to give Clemson a 3-0 lead. Clark opened the game with a full-count homer over the left-center wall, before Jacobsen tallied a two-run shot of her own out of left bringing home Valerie Cagle who was walked. Georgia State responded with two runs in the bottom of the first after a throwing error advanced runners into scoring position.

Logoleo responded in the second with a shallow hit into right field to bring home Clark. The Tigers didn’t score in the third inning, but the fourth brought back-to-back home runs from Cagle and Jacobsen to open the frame. Both Tigers sent the first pitch of their at bats out with Cagle’s clearing center field, and Jacobsen’s clearing left to push the score to 6-2.

The runs continued in the top of the fifth after Clark led off with an infield double. Freshman Maddie Moore brought her home with a double down the third-base line. A single from Cagle, who advanced to second on the throw to third attempting to catch Moore, put runners on second and third. Logoleo brought Moore home with another single to right field to make it 8-2 after five.

The Tigers added an additional run in the sixth inning after Clark hit a sac fly to score Ally Miklesh. Clemson made some lineup changes throughout the game that allowed Kyah Keller, Jadeyn Ruszkowski and Abi Stuart to record hits coming off the bench. Keller and Ruszkowski entered in the seventh and hit singles before being replaced by Sarah Howell and Grace Hiller as pinch runners. Both Howell and Hiller scored to bring the final score to 11-2.

Cagle started in the circle and pitched five innings with three strikeouts before being replaced by sophomore Brooke McCubbin. McCubbin pitched the final two innings and finished with one strikeout.

Up Next

Clemson is back in action tomorrow playing two games. The Tigers will open the day at 10 a.m. against Kansas City and await their second opponent and time (either 3 or 5:30 p.m.) for the afternoon matchup.