McCubbin tosses gem for No. 4 Tigers win over Paladins
|2023 Apr 5, Wed 20:52-
Clemson sophomore
Brooke McCubbin came one out short of a first career no-hitter as the No. 4 Tigers topped Furman 4-1 on Wednesday at McWhorter Stadium.
McCubbin allowed only three baserunners on the outing, with two walks, and struck out one batter. She reached a 3-1 count to Furman's Sylvia Burroughs and Burroughs knocked a single through the middle in the seventh to end McCubbin's day after 75 pitches and 6 2/3 innings pitched. Cagle kicked off Clemson's scoring Wednesday with a two-run double in the first inning. The Tigers (37-1) struck for two more in the third inning on a Maddie Moore double and a Cagle single. Regan Spencer entered in relief for McCubbin and hit a batter and tossed a couple of wild pitches that scored a Paladin runner to break up the shutout. Spencer then walked one more before a getting a ground out to end the threat. Clemson has won a program-best 23 games in a row. The Tigers have also won a program-best 29 in a row at home. Clemson swept a two-game season series over the Paladins (12-22), by a 14-1 combined score. The Tigers host No. 6 FSU for a doubleheader on Thursday (3 p.m., and then 6 p.m. on ACCN) and then are scheduled to play Friday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). First photo dump (of four games in three days) pic.twitter.com/Y0kblKXTZU
