McCubbin tosses gem for No. 4 Tigers win over Paladins

McCubbin allowed only three baserunners on the outing, with two walks, and struck out one batter. She reached a 3-1 count to Furman's Sylvia Burroughs and Burroughs knocked a single through the middle in the seventh to end McCubbin's day after 75 pitches and 6 2/3 innings pitched.

Cagle kicked off Clemson's scoring Wednesday with a two-run double in the first inning.

The Tigers (37-1) struck for two more in the third inning on a Maddie Moore double and a Cagle single.

Regan Spencer entered in relief for McCubbin and hit a batter and tossed a couple of wild pitches that scored a Paladin runner to break up the shutout. Spencer then walked one more before a getting a ground out to end the threat.

Clemson has won a program-best 23 games in a row. The Tigers have also won a program-best 29 in a row at home.

Clemson swept a two-game season series over the Paladins (12-22), by a 14-1 combined score.

The Tigers host No. 6 FSU for a doubleheader on Thursday (3 p.m., and then 6 p.m. on ACCN) and then are scheduled to play Friday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).