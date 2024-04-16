McCubbin throws shutout, No. 20 Tigers down Eagles in home finale

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 21/20 Clemson Tigers concluded the 2024 regular season home slate with a 4-0 victory against Winthrop on Tuesday evening. The win is the 10th shutout on the season for the Tigers and moves Clemson to 29-14 on the year. Clemson put together six hits, including two from graduate transfer Lindsey Garcia. Junior Maddie Moore led the Tigers with two RBIs off one hit. JoJo Hyatt and Arielle Oda each finished with a hit and a run scored, while Julia Knowler and Julia Bomhardt rounded out the Tigers with a hit and run scored, respectively. The Tigers got their first real look at scoring in the bottom of the third inning after Hyatt and Oda led off with back-to-back singles. Clemson would advance Kennedy Ariail, who was running for Hyatt, to third, but ultimately left two runners stranded to end the inning. The Tigers turned around and loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth after Knowler and Garcia recorded singles, and Hyatt drew a walk. Oda reached on a throwing error by Winthrop’s pitcher that allowed both Bomhardt, who was running for Knowler, and Garcia to score. Moore followed with a rip up the middle to score both Hyatt and Oda as Clemson held a 4-0 lead after four. Junior Brooke McCubbin pitched her second-complete game of the season with her seven-inning performance. The righthander faced 29 batters and struck out six, including the final out of the game, while only conceding one walk and four hits. McCubbin improves to 9-2 on the year following her first solo shutout of 2024. Up Next The Tigers hit the road for a three-game series at Notre Dame beginning on Friday, April 19 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU. The weekend will continue on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. on ACCNX before concluding on Sunday, April 21 on ACC Network at 6 p.m. B4 | ✨Things are happening✨



