ESPN announces nine Clemson softball games to air on its networks

Press Release by

ESPN will once again provide industry-leading coverage of Division I college softball with nearly 3,000 matchups across its platforms, including nearly 200 available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, with the remainder on ESPN+, ESPN3, Big 12 Now On ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Schedule Highlights:

ACC Network will televise nearly 50 regular season games, as well as the entire ACC Softball Tournament, with the championship set for ESPN2. ACC Network Extra will stream more than 220 additional ACC softball games.

Additional games may be picked up by ESPN or any of its partner networks, including the ACC Network, at a later date.

All non-linear home softball games in McWhorter Stadium will be streamed via ACCNX. For the most up-to-date schedule and TV/streaming listings, visit the Tigers’ softball schedule page on ClemsonTigers.com.

All games appearing on ESPN networks are available to stream via the ESPN app and ACC Network Extra. Visit GetACCN.com to see if your provider carries ACC Network.

The Road to the Women’s College World Series

ESPN continues as the home of the NCAA Division I Softball postseason, from the Selection Show to every pitch of the NCAA Women’s College World Series in Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla. (June 1-8/9).

2023 NCAA Division I Regular Season Softball Schedule – ESPN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform

(List abbreviated to first game and last scheduled games with Clemson)

Wed, Mar 15 7 p.m. UNC-Charlotte at No. 10 Clemson ACC Network

Sat, Mar 18 1 p.m. Howard at Norfolk State ESPN+

5:30 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas at No. 7 Alabama SEC Network

4 p.m. Virginia at No. 10 Clemson ACC Network

6 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas at No. 7 Alabama SEC Network

Mon, Mar 20 2 p.m. Howard at Norfolk State* ESPNU

7 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas at No. 7 Alabama SEC Network

Tue, Mar 21 7 p.m. McNeese at No. 20 LSU SEC Network

Wed, Mar 22 7 p.m. Kennesaw State at No. 13 Georgia SEC Network

7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network

Fri, Mar 24 5:30 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network

6 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at No. 19 Duke ACC Network

Sat, Mar 25 Noon Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia SEC Network

1 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network

2 p.m. Virginia at Pittsburgh ACC Network

4 p.m. NC State at Louisville ACC Network

5 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at No. 12 Tennessee SEC Network

6 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Georgia Tech ACC Network

7 p.m. No. 20 LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network

9 p.m. No. 5 Florida at No. 6 Arkansas ESPN2

Sun, Mar 26 1 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network

2 p.m. Radford at Winthrop ESPNU

4 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACC Network

6 p.m. Missouri at No. 21 Auburn SEC Network

Mon, Mar 27 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 21 Auburn SEC Network

Wed, Mar 29 6 p.m. UMass at Boston College ACC Network

6:30 p.m. Louisville at No. 17 Kentucky ESPNU

8 p.m. East Carolina at North Carolina ACC Network

Fri, Mar 31 6 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Boston College ACC Network

Sat, Apr 1 Noon No. 5 Florida at South Carolina SEC Network

Noon No. 9 Texas at No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2

2 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at Texas A&M SEC Network

4 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 21 Auburn SEC Network

6 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at Missouri SEC Network

Sun, Apr 2 Noon No. 19 Duke at No. 11 Virginia Tech ACC Network

2 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 4 Florida State ACC Network

3 p.m. No. 9 Texas at No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2

4 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia ACC Network

5 p.m. No. 14 Stanford at No. 2 UCLA ESPNU

6 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at No. 13 Georgia SEC Network

Mon, Apr 3 7 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at No. 13 Georgia SEC Network

Tue, Apr 4 6 p.m. Longwood at No. 11 Virginia Tech ACC Network

8 p.m. Ball State at Notre Dame ACC Network

Wed, Apr 5 7 p.m. Furman at No. 10 Clemson ACC Network

Thu, Apr 6 6 p.m. Missouri at No. 20 LSU SEC Network

6 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at No. 10 Clemson ACC Network

Fri, Apr 7 7 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at No. 10 Clemson ESPN2

Sat, Apr 8 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACC Network

6 p.m. No. 13 Georgia at No. 6 Arkansas SEC Network

8 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network

Sun, Apr 9 Noon Boston College at Georgia Tech ACC Network

2 p.m. Pittsburgh at North Carolina ACC Network

3 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network

4 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at Ole Miss ESPN2

Mon, Apr 10 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network

Tue, Apr 11 6 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at No. 11 Virginia Tech ESPNU

7 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 20 LSU ESPN2

Wed, Apr 12 7 p.m. East Carolina at No. 19 Duke ACC Network

Fri, Apr 14 6 p.m. No. 20 LSU at No. 21 Auburn SEC Network

6 p.m. Virginia at No. 4 Florida State ACC Network

7 p.m. Kansas at No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network

Sat, Apr 15 Noon No. 12 Tennessee at No. 17 Kentucky SEC Network

2 p.m. Texas A&M at South Carolina SEC Network

4:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network

5 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame ACC Network

Sun, Apr 16 Noon No. 8 Northwestern at Wisconsin ESPN2

Noon No. 19 Duke at Boston College ACC Network

1 p.m. Kansas at No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network

2 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network

2 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at No. 17 Kentucky ESPN2

2 p.m. Syracuse at North Carolina ACC Network

4 p.m. Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network

4 p.m. No. 20 LSU at No. 21 Auburn ESPN2

4 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at NC State ACC Network

Mon, Apr 17 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network

Tue, Apr 18 6 p.m. James Madison at Virginia ACC Network

Wed, Apr 19 6 p.m. USF at No. 5 Florida ESPNU

7 p.m. Campbell at North Carolina ACC Network

Thu, Apr 20 7 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at No. 11 Virginia Tech ESPN2

9 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas ESPN2

Fri, Apr 21 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network

6 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACC Network

9 p.m. No. 21 Auburn at No. 7 Alabama SEC Network

10:30 p.m. No. 15 Arizona at No. 22 Oregon ESPNU

Sat, Apr 22 Noon South Carolina at No. 13 Georgia SEC Network

Noon Pittsburgh at No. 10 Clemson ACC Network