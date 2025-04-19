Eagles keep Tigers from completing sweep on Senior Day

The Tigers (37-12, 16-5 ACC) finish the home regular season slate with a 24-4 record, and coming in with a No. 16 RPI, they look to finish strong on the road and at the ACC Championships (hosted by BC) to secure more home games with a regional.

The Eagles (19-24, 4-14) notched only their second win as a program against Clemson all-time.

Neither team had a runner on base until the third inning, and Clemson cashed in on putting two on after a first hit of the afternoon via Jamison Brockenbrough and an Alex Brown RBI fielder’s choice groundball.

After a strong first three innings, Reese Basinger (15-5) gave up three hits in a row, and the last one was costly on a 3-run shot to left field from Jordan Stephens to put BC on top.

The Eagles tacked on to the lead in the fifth versus another senior right-hander in Brooke McCubbin, Emma Jackson’s two-out double making it 4-1 BC.

The Tigers got a run back in the bottom half of the fifth via a Brockenbrough RBI groundout. BC's Kelly Colleran (11-11) limited Clemson to two hits in those first five innings with two strikeouts to two walks and a lone run earned, including with a strikeout of Friday’s home run hero Maddie Moore with two runners on in the fifth.

McCubbin exited in the sixth with a couple runners on and a BC sac fly added to the Eagles’ edge.

Colleran gave up just one more hit (3 total on the game) to finish out the complete game.

Clemson honored nine seniors total after the game in Abi Stuart, Brook Melnychuk, Maddie Moore, Brooke McCubbin, Jadeyn Ruszkowski, Haylee Whitesides, Aby Vieira, Reese Basinger and Alex Brown.

Next up, Clemson heads to No. 4 Tennessee for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday, televised on ESPNU.