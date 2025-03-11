Clemson's Moore named ACC player of the week

Clemson's Maddie Moore named ACC player of the week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior second baseman Maddie Moore has earned her first ACC weekly honor after being crowned the ACC Player of the Week for games played March 4-9, the conference office announced Tuesday. This is the first weekly honor for the Tigers during the 2025 slate. The senior garnered the honor after clocking a .563 average through six games last weekend. She finished the week with nine hits, including two that left the park for her sixth and seventh home runs of the year. The Loomis, Calif., native led the team in hits and with seven runs scored while also picking up six RBIs and three walks for a .938 slugging percentage and .632 on-base percentage. Defensively, she clocked 11 putouts, seven assists and turned one double play. She opened last week with an RBI and a walk in the 12-0 run-rule vs. Furman. Over the course of the doubleheader against Charleston Southern, the senior went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, four runs scored and drew two walks to extend Clemson’s shutout streak to four-consecutive games. She opened the weekend series against No. 14/16 Duke with one hit and one run scored in the 12-4 run-rule upset victory that pushed Clemson’s win streak to 15 games – the fourth-longest streak in program history. In game two, Moore went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored off a home run. She finished the series against the Blue Devils on Sunday with two hits, including her seventh home run of the season to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. On the year, Moore holds a .500 average, .939 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage. She leads the Tigers with 33 hits and has added 23 RBIs and 25 runs with 13 extra-base hits. The senior takes a 13-game reached base streak into the weekend series against UNC and leads Clemson with 11 multi-hit and seven multi-RBI games. She holds a perfect fielding percentage with 37 putouts, 24 assists and four double plays. Clemson returns to action on Friday, March 14 when the Tigers welcome North Carolina to McWhorter Stadium to continue ACC action. The series will begin at 6 p.m. on ACCNX on Friday night.