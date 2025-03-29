|
Clemson walk-off win clinches series over Cal
Clemson (26-10, 8-3 ACC) clinched the series over Cal softball (25-9, 6-5) in walk-off fashion with a 2-1 win in game one of the Saturday doubleheader.
Brooke McCubbin (7-4) pitched a complete game, with a second-inning home run the only real blemish, and was rewarded with a seventh-inning rally from the Tiger lineup. Going into the final frame, Clemson had left seven runners on, but back-to-back singles from Jamison Brockenbrough and Alex Brown, and Julia Knowler walking loaded up the bases with two out, where freshman Macey Cintron delivered a decisive hit for the second-straight day with a two-run single to right field to walk it off. McCubbin got the save on Friday night and then scattered six Cal hits with three strikeouts and no walks in the effort Saturday afternoon. Alex Brown delivered three hits. Cal’s Miranda De Nava dropped to 9-2 on the season. The series concludes in an ACC Network-televised 6 p.m. start Saturday. TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!
