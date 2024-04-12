Clemson two-way star named to USA Softball National Team

CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson two-way star Valerie Cagle named to USA Softball National Team
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Redshirt senior Valerie Cagle will represent the Clemson Softball program with the USA Women’s National Team at the 2024 Japan All-Star Series, the organization announced on Friday. Slated to take place July 4-8, the 16-player WNT roster and coaches will go head-to-head with Team Japan in a three-game series held across three different cities in Japan.

Cagle, a Yorktown, Virginia native, is a part of the 16-athlete roster that was selected by the Women’s National Team Selection Committee from the available pool of players. She will represent the U.S. alongside 12 other current student-athletes and three former student-athletes.

This is Cagle’s second USA Softball WNT selection and third all-time with USA softball after previously representing the U.S. in the 2023 Japan All-Star series and the USA Junior National Team in 2021. In 2023, she finished the three-game series against Japan with a .333 average after tallying one home run, three RBIs and one run scored. She also threw three-innings with two strikeouts and allowed only four hits. In 2021, she helped the U.S. to a Gold Medal finish at the Junior Pan American Games after throwing 13 innings with 28 strikeouts and only allowed three hits for a 0.00 ERA. At the plate, she hit .556 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and four runs scored.

During the 2024 season, Cagle is batting .364 with 39 hits, including six home runs, five doubles and three triples. She leads the team with 35 RBIs and has drawn 12 walks for a .432 on-base percentage to go along with her .636 slugging percentage. In the circle, she has earned seven victories through 77.2 innings of work and struck out 84 batters. She has two solo shutouts in six complete games and has earned two saves.

