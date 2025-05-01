Clemson standout Maddie Moore named national player of the year quarterfinalist

CLEMSON, S.C. – For the first time in her career, Clemson Softball’s second baseman, Maddie Moore, has been named a Top 25 Finalist for the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday. The eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the top 25 finalists. The top 10 will be announced on May 14 with the top three being announced on May 19. The 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the Women’s College World Series. Moore has had a standout senior season at the plate and defensively. She leads the Tigers with a .434 average and a .811 slugging percentage, while maintaining a .497 on-base percentage. The Loomis, Calif., native also leads the program with 61 RBIs to mark a single-season program record that surpassed former Clemson Tiger Valerie Cagle’s record that was set during her 2023 Player of the Year campaign. She has tallied 69 hits, including 27 for extra-bases, and scored 54 runs. She leads the program with 15 home runs, the most by a senior in program history and the third-most by a Tiger in a single year. On the base path, she has nine stolen bases to sit second on the team and claimed the program record with 49 career stolen bases. Earlier this season, she extended her reached-base streak to a program-record 29 games that continued from the conclusion of the 2024 season. She also leads the 2025 squad with 23 multi-hit games and 19 multi-RBI performances. Defensively, she has accumulated 89 putouts, 79 assists and turned nine double plays. Moore was named an NFCA Third Team All-American in 2024 and was an All-ACC First Team selection. She has garnered ACC Player of the Week honors once this season, while being the top-ranked second baseman by D1Softball on numerous occasions. Additional weekly honors this year have consisted of three NFCA Selected Top Performances and two NCAA Softball Starting Lineup of the Week selections. This season, Moore has helped Clemson to a 41-12 overall record including 19-5 in ACC play. The Tigers have already set program records in doubles (91), runs scored (387) and RBIs (355), and are on the cusp of program records in home runs (77), walks (214) and total bases (819). The Tigers have a bye-week this weekend before gearing up for the ACC Championships that run May 7-10 in Brighton, Mass. .@ClemsonSoftball hit 8️⃣ home runs against Georgia Tech this weekend!! 🤯🥎



