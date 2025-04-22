sports_baseball
Clemson softball tops No. 1 Vols on road to make history
Brandon Rink

An advantageous Clemson softball team made some history in Knoxville Tuesday night.

The Tigers (38-12) topped Tennessee (37-10) on the strength of four unearned runs in a 4-3 win, a first-ever program victory over a No. 1-ranked team.

A Taylor Pipkins sacrifice fly to left field brought across the go-ahead run in the ninth, and Brooke McCubbin finished out her four shutout innings by getting a double play in the bottom of the ninth to clinch her 11th win of the season (11-5).

Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens (18-5) went the distance with 133 pitches, giving up three hits and walks each and tallying eight strikeouts.

Clemson scored three runs in the fifth on a Pickens throwing error. Tennessee tied the game back up on a two-run single in the sixth.

Jamison Brockenbrough, a transfer from Tennessee, made the game’s deciding play in the bottom of the ninth as she caught a line drive and doubled off a runner at second base to end the Vols’ threat.

Reese Basinger got the start for Clemson and scattered six hits and three runs (two earned) over five innings with seven strikeouts to no walks.

The previous highest-ranked program win was over No. 2 Virginia Tech in 2022.

The Tigers stay on the road to Georgia Tech on the weekend.

