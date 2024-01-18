Clemson softball to host Orange vs. Purple scrimmage

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball program is excited to give fans a preview of the 2024 roster with an Orange vs. Purple intrasquad scrimmage at McWhorter Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4 beginning at noon, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public with gates opening at 11:15 a.m. No ticket is required. Fans will be introduced to the 2024 roster and watch the team play a game-simulated scrimmage. This will be fans’ only opportunity to see the Tigers in McWhorter Stadium prior to the 2024 campaign beginning on Feb. 8 in Clearwater, Fla. at the NFCA Leadoff Classic. Clemson’s first 11 games will be on the road with the Tigers returning for the 2024 home opener on Friday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. against Ole Miss to kick off the 2024 Clemson Classic. The softball team is poised for another strong season after being ranked in the top seven of both polls released as of Jan. 16 (No. 5 Softball America/No. 7 D1Softball). Single-game tickets for 2024 home games at McWhorter Stadium will go on sale to IPTAY members on Jan. 18 and to the general public on Jan. 25. Beyond just purchasing tickets online, fans are encouraged to stop by the ticket table outside the main gate of McWhorter Stadium on the day of each game as additional tickets will be available then. All single-game tickets are for the berm. Fans can call 1-800-CLEMSON (1-800-253-6766) with any ticketing questions they have throughout the season. “The support and outreach from the community has been outstanding from the moment Clemson announced the addition of softball,” said Head Coach John Rittman. “Clemson Athletics, administration and our coaching staff recognize the importance of making our games available to the fans. Continuing in 2024, Clemson will be selling single-game tickets both online and at the gate on home gamedays. This is a great way to continue to enhance the atmosphere we’ve grown to love at McWhorter Stadium and allow fans the opportunity to purchase tickets on the day of the game they plan to attend.” Note to fans for parking: Due to construction on Jervey Gym and the new Watt Family Athletic Performance and Wellness Center, fans are advised to park in Lot 5 (adjacent to Memorial Stadium) or Jervey Meadows. See the photo below for reference and visit the Clemson Softball Fan Information Page for more information to plan their trip to McWhorter Stadium.