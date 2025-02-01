Clemson softball previews 2025 season

Clemson softball is set to begin its sixth season next week and the Tigers previewed the team and season ahead:

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball program is set to give fans a preview of the 2025 roster with the annual Orange vs. Purple intrasquad scrimmage at McWhorter Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2. The event is free and open to the public with gates opening at 11:15 a.m. and the scrimmage starting at noon. No ticket is required.

Fans will be introduced to the 2025 roster and coaching staff before watching the team play a game-simulated scrimmage. This will be fans’ only opportunity to see the Tigers in McWhorter Stadium prior to the beginning of the 2025 campaign that is slated to begin on Feb. 6 in Boca Raton, Fla., at the FAU Tournament. Clemson’s opening weekend will be played on the road before returning to McWhorter Stadium for the 2025 home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. against Furman.

Single-game tickets for 2025 home games at McWhorter Stadium will be available to IPTAY members beginning on Jan. 24, 2025, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Jan. 30, 2025. This season, tickets will once again be available online prior to the season, as well as at the gate for every regular-season home game. For additional ticket information, fans are encouraged to reach out to the Clemson Ticket Office at 1-800-CLEMSON (1-800-253-6766) or by email at cutixonline@clemson.edu. Fans can also visit ClemsonTigers.com/softball-ticket-additional-information/ for more information on the mobile ticketing process.

“Over the last five seasons, the Clemson community has been outstanding with their support and outreach towards the softball program and making McWhorter Stadium one of the best environments to play college softball,” said Head Coach John Rittman. “Clemson Athletics, administration and our coaching staff recognizes the importance of making our games available to fans. Continuing in 2025, Clemson will be selling single-game tickets both online and at the gate prior to every home game. This is a great way to continue to enhance the atmosphere and home field advantage we have grown to love at McWhorter Stadium. It’s crucial for the growth of our game that we continue to provide these opportunities to fans to purchase tickets on the day of the games they plan to attend.”

