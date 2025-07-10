Clemson softball pitcher named ACC scholar athlete of year

|
Clemson softball pitcher Reese Basinger named ACC scholar athlete of year
CLEMSON, S.C. – Eleven Clemson softball players were named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the conference office announced on Thursday. Those selected are highlighted by senior Academic All-American Reese Basinger being selected as the 2025 Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and senior Aby Vieira garnering her fourth career All-Academic selection.
In her lone year with the Tigers, Basinger added All-ACC Academic honors to impressive postseason awards that include ACC Pitcher of the Year, All-ACC First Team, CSC Academic All-District and All-America honors and NFCA All-Region accolades. The Evans, Ga., native became the second softball player in Clemson history to garner Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, joining Valerie Cagle (2023). Vieira, an All-ACC Second Team catcher, became the third Tiger in program history to garner All-ACC Academic honors four times during her career, joining Alia Logoleo (2020-24) and Millie Thompson (2021-24). Seniors Brooke McCubbin and Maddie Moore notched their third award each, while Kylee Johnson and Julia Knowler earned their second. Alongside Basinger, five additional athletes made the team for the first time as Tigers (Jamison Brockenbrough, Alex Brown, Macey Cintron, Marian Collins and Taylor Pipkins). All-ACC Academic teams are composed of students with considerable academic and athletic achievements. To be eligible for this honor, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average throughout the duration of their academic career. Additionally, these student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests throughout the duration of the season. 2025 All-ACC Academic Team Reese Basinger*, Sr., Biological Sciences (Scholar-Athlete of the Year) Jamison Brockenbrough*, Jr., Communications Alex Brown*, Sr., Economics Macey Cintron*, Fr., Pre-Business Marian Collins*, Fr., Pre-Business Kylee Johnson**, So., Financial Management Julia Knowler**, So., Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management Brooke McCubbin***, Sr., Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management Maddie Moore***, Sr., Sociology Taylor Pipkins*, Fr., Pre-Business Aby Vieira****, Sr., Management Earlier today, Clemson became the first school since 2010 to sweep the ACC's Softball & Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards!
Congratulations to @ClemsonSoftball's Reese Basinger and @ClemsonBaseball's Lucas Mahlstedt! pic.twitter.com/Scul3Pe7pO
In her lone year with the Tigers, Basinger added All-ACC Academic honors to impressive postseason awards that include ACC Pitcher of the Year, All-ACC First Team, CSC Academic All-District and All-America honors and NFCA All-Region accolades. The Evans, Ga., native became the second softball player in Clemson history to garner Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, joining Valerie Cagle (2023). Vieira, an All-ACC Second Team catcher, became the third Tiger in program history to garner All-ACC Academic honors four times during her career, joining Alia Logoleo (2020-24) and Millie Thompson (2021-24). Seniors Brooke McCubbin and Maddie Moore notched their third award each, while Kylee Johnson and Julia Knowler earned their second. Alongside Basinger, five additional athletes made the team for the first time as Tigers (Jamison Brockenbrough, Alex Brown, Macey Cintron, Marian Collins and Taylor Pipkins).
All-ACC Academic teams are composed of students with considerable academic and athletic achievements. To be eligible for this honor, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average throughout the duration of their academic career. Additionally, these student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests throughout the duration of the season.
2025 All-ACC Academic Team
Reese Basinger*, Sr., Biological Sciences (Scholar-Athlete of the Year)
Jamison Brockenbrough*, Jr., Communications
Alex Brown*, Sr., Economics
Macey Cintron*, Fr., Pre-Business
Marian Collins*, Fr., Pre-Business
Kylee Johnson**, So., Financial Management
Julia Knowler**, So., Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management
Brooke McCubbin***, Sr., Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management
Maddie Moore***, Sr., Sociology
Taylor Pipkins*, Fr., Pre-Business
Aby Vieira****, Sr., Management
Earlier today, Clemson became the first school since 2010 to sweep the ACC's Softball & Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!