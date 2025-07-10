Clemson softball pitcher named ACC scholar athlete of year

In her lone year with the Tigers, Basinger added All-ACC Academic honors to impressive postseason awards that include ACC Pitcher of the Year, All-ACC First Team, CSC Academic All-District and All-America honors and NFCA All-Region accolades. The Evans, Ga., native became the second softball player in Clemson history to garner Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, joining Valerie Cagle (2023). Vieira, an All-ACC Second Team catcher, became the third Tiger in program history to garner All-ACC Academic honors four times during her career, joining Alia Logoleo (2020-24) and Millie Thompson (2021-24). Seniors Brooke McCubbin and Maddie Moore notched their third award each, while Kylee Johnson and Julia Knowler earned their second. Alongside Basinger, five additional athletes made the team for the first time as Tigers (Jamison Brockenbrough, Alex Brown, Macey Cintron, Marian Collins and Taylor Pipkins).

All-ACC Academic teams are composed of students with considerable academic and athletic achievements. To be eligible for this honor, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average throughout the duration of their academic career. Additionally, these student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests throughout the duration of the season.

2025 All-ACC Academic Team

Reese Basinger*, Sr., Biological Sciences (Scholar-Athlete of the Year)

Jamison Brockenbrough*, Jr., Communications

Alex Brown*, Sr., Economics

Macey Cintron*, Fr., Pre-Business

Marian Collins*, Fr., Pre-Business

Kylee Johnson**, So., Financial Management

Julia Knowler**, So., Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management

Brooke McCubbin***, Sr., Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management

Maddie Moore***, Sr., Sociology

Taylor Pipkins*, Fr., Pre-Business

Aby Vieira****, Sr., Management