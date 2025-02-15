Clemson softball losing streak grows to four games

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The Clemson softball team dropped a fourth game in a row, 6-4 to UCF, Saturday in the Clearwater Invitational. UCF (7-4) broke a deadlock in the eighth inning with a two-run single to left field from Beth Damon and an RBI double from Coco Jaimes. Falling to 3-6, the successful 2020 startup Clemson had not previously suffered more than four losses in its first nine games. UCF won its first game in three in the Clearwater Invitational, while Clemson dropped to 0-4. Clemson wraps tourney play with Ohio State at 10 a.m. Sunday (ESPNU). The Knights struck first in the first inning with a solo home run to center field from Izzy Mertes. A three-hit second frame brought home two more UCF runs via an RBI double and single each. The Tigers' best chance since the first inning saw two reach with one out in the fourth inning, but two consecutive groundouts left them on base. Clemson starter Brooke McCubbin (1-2) worked in and out of trouble after the first two UCF rallies, stranding six Knights through five innings with nine hits scattered. Some new blood to the lineup fueled the Tigers in the fifth with a pair of pinch-hitters in Ava Wilson and Kylee Johnson working the count and reaching base via a walk and single, respectively, to start the half-inning, chasing UCF starter Kaitlyn Felton (3-0). Alex Brown welcomed the new UCF pitcher with a line drive to the right-field wall that got Clemson on the board and put two in scoring position with no outs. Maddie Moore's RBI single brought the Tigers a run closer, but she was thrown out in close play at second base, which Clemson coach John Rittman disputed on the field and was ejected for. There is no replay review in the tournament. Julia Knowler's subsequent sac fly tied up the game to round out the Clemson rally. Clemson had a first-base coach in Katie Repole thrown out as well after a disputed foul line-drive down the first-base line. McCubbin's first 1-2-3 frame came after the eventful bottom of the fifth inning, reaching a fourth strikeout of the day. Felton reentered the game in the circle for the Clemson sixth, where two Tigers reached base, but the inning ended on a runner getting caught on an out between third base and home on a quick single to left field. In the seventh inning, neither team scored after leadoff doubles to force extras. Clemson had a runner thrown out at the plate, and then one was tagged out on the way to third base for a double play to end the threat. Playing international rules with a runner on second base to start extra innings, UCF's starting runner scored on the Damon two-run single. McCubbin departed after 123 pitches and 7 1/3 innings pitched (12 hits/four strikeouts/six runs/five earned). Clemson tacked on a run in the eighth on a two-out single from Aby Vieira. With two on, freshman Taylor Pipkins grounded out to second to end the game. Felton finished with seven innings pitched/nine hits allowed/three walks/three runs (two earned) with a lone strikeout.

