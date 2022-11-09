Clemson softball inks four on National Signing Day

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman announced the addition of four student-athletes on National Signing Day. The four newcomers, Riley Burton, Olivia Duncan, Kylee Johnson and Julia Knowler, will join the roster in the fall of 2023.

“We are extremely excited to welcome our 2023 recruiting class to the Clemson family,” said Rittman. “We have put together another solid class of very competitive and versatile student-athletes who will make an immediate impact. This is a very talented class that will improve the quality of our team, and we cannot wait to help these young women develop both on and off the field.”

Riley Burton · C/UTL · Lancaster, S.C. · Legion Collegiate Academy

Earned the Golden Glove Award in 2022

Named an Academic All-American in both volleyball and softball in 2020 and 2021

Was a Top-5 Player in the 4A Region and was an All-Region selection in 2019

Helped Legion Collegiate Academy to being crowned 2021 2A SCHS State Champions

Was a 2019 4A Player of the Year Nominee

Played club ball for LA Elite – Ghent, Bandits NC-Ghent and the Atlanta Vipers 18 Gold-Tamborra

Olivia Duncan · P · Buford, Ga. · Buford High School

Named the Gwinnett County Pitcher of the Year in 2021

Also named the Regional Pitcher of the Year

Selected to the First Team All-Gwinnett County team in 2020

Was an All-Region First Team selection in 2020

Earned the Varsity Coaches Award

Earned the AP Scholar with Honor Award in 2022

ExtraInningSoftball No. 5 Prospect in both 2021 and 2020

Kylee Johnson · OF/INF · Wesley Chapel, Fla. · Wiregrass Ranch High School

Selected as a three-year varsity captain

Named the 2021 and 2022 MVP

Broke seven single-season school records in 2022: Batting Average (.506), Hits (44), Runs (46), Triples (10), Home Runs (8), Slugging Percentage (1.149) and On-Base Percentage (.581)

Holds two career school records: Home Runs (14) and Triples (16)

Named the 2022 Conference Player of the Year

Was a First Team All-Conference selection in 2021 and 2022

ExtraInningSoftball No. 32 Outfielder in 2019

Julia Knowler · INF/P · Fort Myers, Fla. · Fort Myers High School

Helped Fort Myers HS become Florida 5A State Champions in 2021

Named the Florida Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021

Was the SWFL Softball Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022

Named a First Team All-American by Max Preps and Extra Innings in 2021

Batted .450 with 67 hits, 12 home runs and 72 RBI through 57 games in the summer of 2022

Was crowned the PGF Florida State Champions in 2021 and the PGF National Platinum Champions in 2022