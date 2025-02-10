CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson softball game versus Furman postponed due to weather forecast
by CU Athletic Communications - 2025 Feb 10 18:13

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to inclement weather, the Clemson vs. Furman softball game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium has been postponed. The new date has been set for Tuesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. Tickets for Tuesday's originally scheduled game are valid for the March 4 date.

The Tigers’ next scheduled game is on Thursday at 1 p.m. against Missouri in Clearwater, Fla. at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational on ESPN2. The game begins a five-game tournament stretch for the Tigers.

Clemson is now slated to return to McWhorter Stadium on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. for the 2025 home opener on ACC Network Extra.

