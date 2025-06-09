sports_baseball
Clemson softball now has a regular season and a tournament title for a program that's played five full seasons.
Clemson softball earns Top 10 final ranking
Brandon Rink  ·  3 hours ago

Clemson softball came oh-so-close to a first Women's College World Series bid at eventual national champion Texas last month.

Add a first ACC tournament title to a 48-win season, and you get a team that settled in the Top 10 nationally for a final poll at No. 9, with Softball America.

Clemson moved up one spot from its ranking going into the NCAA Tournament there, up two from the national seeding from the NCAA selection committee (11).

Texas leads the poll, followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida, Clemson and Florida State.

Tigers standout second baseman Maddie Moore was ranked as the No. 35 player in softball by Softball America, also notching multiple All-American honors.

Go-to right-handed pitcher Brooke McCubbin was picked in the new AUSL professional softball league. Fellow rotation stalwart Reese Basinger was named the ACC pitcher of the year.

Two-way player Macey Cintron was named a freshman first-team All-American.

Pitching coach Kyle Jamieson earned the D1Softball pitching coach of the year award.

