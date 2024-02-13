CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson continues its away start to the season with an invitational in Mexico that starts with a doubleheader.
Clemson softball announces schedule changes
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – In anticipation of inclement weather in the Puerto Vallarta area during the week, the Clemson Softball team will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday, Feb. 14 against Wichita State and UC San Diego.

Wednesday’s originally scheduled game against the Shockers has been moved up to a noon ET first pitch. The Tigers will take on the Tritons immediately following the conclusion of the first game at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both games will still be available to stream via FloSoftball.com.

Additional game times for the remaining of the tournament will stay as is for now. Any further changes will be communicated on X, Instagram and Facebook via ClemsonSoftball.

