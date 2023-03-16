Clemson softball announces changes to weekend schedule

The Tigers are now set to play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18 beginning at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets for Friday's game can be used for the 3 p.m. matchup on Saturday. Both games on Saturday will still be available to watch on ACCNX.

The series will conclude on Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.