|
Clemson softball announces changes to weekend schedule
|2023 Mar 16, Thu 12:35-
CLEMSON, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Friday, the Clemson softball program has announced schedule changes for the weekend series against Virginia.
The Tigers are now set to play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18 beginning at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets for Friday's game can be used for the 3 p.m. matchup on Saturday. Both games on Saturday will still be available to watch on ACCNX. The series will conclude on Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.
The Tigers are now set to play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18 beginning at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Tickets for Friday's game can be used for the 3 p.m. matchup on Saturday. Both games on Saturday will still be available to watch on ACCNX.
The series will conclude on Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Tags: Clemson Softball