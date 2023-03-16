CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson will now play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 pm. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson softball announces changes to weekend schedule
by - 2023 Mar 16, Thu 12:35

CLEMSON, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Friday, the Clemson softball program has announced schedule changes for the weekend series against Virginia.

The Tigers are now set to play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18 beginning at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets for Friday's game can be used for the 3 p.m. matchup on Saturday. Both games on Saturday will still be available to watch on ACCNX.

The series will conclude on Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

