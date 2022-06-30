Clemson softball adds three grad transfers

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman announced the addition of three graduate transfers, Reedy Davenport, Caroline Jacobsen and Ally Miklesh, to the 2022-23 roster on Thursday. Davenport spent the previous four seasons at FGCU, while Jacobsen joins the Tigers after four years at Duke and Miklesh spent four seasons at Wisconsin.

Reedy Davenport · INF · St. Johns, Fla. · Florida Gulf Coast University

2022 ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

2021 ASUN Defensive Player of the Year and ASUN First Team

2019 ASUN Freshman of the Year and All-Freshman Team

Credited with only three errors in 150 total chances at shortstop (2022)

Holds a .291 career batting average with 138 hits, including 33 doubles, 11 home runs and three triples

Appeared in 169 games and held a .443 career slugging percentage and .353 on-base percentage with 84 RBI and 73 runs scored

Finished in the top-10 in FGCU’s record book in seven categories including: Doubles (5th – 33), Assists (7th – 314), Double Plays Turned (7th – 24) and Sac Hits (9th – 18).

Graduated with a degree in integrated studies with a concentration on communications and health sciences

Caroline Jacobsen · OF · Tallahassee, Fla. · Duke

2022 All-ACC Academic Team

Four-time ACC Honor Roll selection

Holds a .294 career average with a .372 on-base percentage and .580 slugging percentage through 191 games

Has 140 career hits, including 33 home runs, 31 doubles and three triples with 116 RBI and 108 runs scored

Set the Duke single season record for walks in 2021 with 22 and finished with a team-high 21 in 2022

Entering the 2021 season, ranked in the top-10 in Duke’s career records in 22 categories, season records in 21 categories and seven single-game records

Led the Blue Devils in five categories during the shortened 2020 COVID season: Slugging Percentage (.789), Hits (28), Home Runs (9), Total Bases (60) and RBI (31)

Graduated with a degree in political science

Ally Miklesh · OF · Stevens Point, Wis. · Wisconsin

2022 Second Team All-Big Ten

2022 NFCA Great Lake Region Third Team

Finished the 2022 season with a .328 average with 40 hits, 20 RBI and a .427 on-base percentage

Led the Badgers in 2022 with 11 stolen bases and was second on the team in batting average and runs scored

Maintained a .276 career average with 115 hits and 79 runs scored

Drew 53 career walks and stole 40 bases, including a season-high 19 in 2021

Started in 164 games for Wisconsin over four seasons

Graduated with a degree in health equity with a certificate in sports communication

Davenport, Jacobsen and Miklesh are set to be three of the four newcomers to the Clemson softball team in 2022-23, joining incoming freshman Marena Knowles.

I’m #ALLIN !!! This victory lap is about to taste so sweet. Very fortunate for the opportunity to play my final season of ball at Clemson University.



See y’all at McWhorter Stadium very soon ?????? @clemsonsoftball pic.twitter.com/dsauKnX5m4 — Ally Miklesh (@allymiklesh) June 30, 2022