Clemson schedule for Puerto Vallarta College Challenge announced

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball program will compete in the 2024 Puerto Vallarta College Challenge at Nancy Almaraz Stadium. The Tigers are slated to play five games between Feb. 14-17 along the sunny and inviting Pacific coast of Mexico. Clemson’s five-game schedule is highlighted by a rematch of both the 2022 and 2023 Clemson Regional Finals by facing the Auburn Tigers. Additional opponents for the tournament include Mississippi State, UC San Diego, Utah and Wichita State. Following the announcement of this tournament, the first two weeks of the 2024 season have now been set for the Tigers. Schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 14 vs. Wichita State at 2 p.m.ET Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. UC San Diego at Noon ET Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Utah at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Auburn at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Mississippi State at 10:30 p.m. ET The remainder of the Tigers’ 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

