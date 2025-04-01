Clemson run-rules Runnin' Bulldogs

The Tiger offense came firing out of the gate, putting up six runs in the first inning. Alex Brown laced a ball down the right field line that got all the way to the wall for a leadoff triple. Moore walked and recorded her 45th career stolen base after swiping second to tie for second all-time with former teammate Carlee Shannon (2020-22). Julia Knowler plugged the right center field gap for a double that scored both Brown and Moore. A Macey Cintron walk put runners on first and third for Aby Vieira, who doubled to bring Knowler home. Both Knowler’s and Vieira’s were their 13th of the year to move into third on Clemson’s single season records, trailing only Valerie Cagle (2023 – 15) and Caroline Jacobsen (2023 – 15).

With runners on second and third, Collins singled to right center and brought both Cintron and Vieira around. Wilson hit the Tigers’ third double of the inning which sent Collins to third. A Jamison Brockenbrough groundout drove in the Tigers’ sixth run of the inning.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs got two back in the second. A single and a double put two in scoring position, and another single scored both of them. The next three batters were retired and the Tigers stepped back up to the plate.

Moore reached on a single and Knowler reached on a walk, and after a fielder’s choice got Moore to third and put Cintron on first, Collins came to the plate with runners on the corners. She hit one out to the berm in left-center for a three-run shot to bring her RBI count to five, a season-best. Kylee Johnson roped a triple into right field, putting a runner on third for Wilson, who went the opposite way for her sixth home run of the season. Following the second inning, Collins and Wilson each brought their season home run count to six to move into fifth-most by a freshman in program history trailing only Cintron (2025 – seven), Alia Logoleo (2021 – eight), McKenzie Clark (2021 – nine) and Cagle (2021 – 17).

Gardner-Webb got one in the fifth, but it was not enough to prolong the game, giving Clemson an 11-3 victory and their 13th run-rule of 2025.

Additional pitchers that saw innings included Brooke McCubbin, who started in her 14th game of the year. She pitched the first two frames with three strikeouts. Brook Melnychuk faced six batters in her lone inning of work.

Up Next

The Tigers hit the road for a three-game series against No. 15/17 Stanford. Action is slated to begin on Friday, April 4 at the Stanford Stadium at 9 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

