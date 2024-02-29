CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Clemson-NC State series games adjusted for weather
by - 2024 Feb 29 10:33

CLEMSON, S.C. – In anticipation of inclement weather on Friday, the Clemson Softball program has announced schedule changes for the weekend series against NC State. The Tigers are now set to play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 2 beginning at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets for Friday’s game can be used for the 3 p.m. matchup on Saturday. Both games on Saturday will still be available to watch on ACCNX. Tickets for both games can be found online here and be purchased on Saturday at the gate.

The series will conclude on Sunday, March 3 at noon on ACCNX.

