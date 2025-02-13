Clemson falls to No. 16 Mizzou to open Clearwater Invitational play

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

No. 16-ranked Missouri softball (5-2) scored ten unanswered runs to top Clemson (3-3) Thursday in the Clearwater Invitational (Clearwater, Florida), 10-6. Both sets of Tigers went through the lineup for five runs each in the second inning, arriving in different fashions. Clemson’s scoring run was fueled by freshmen, with one-out basehits from Macey Cintron and Marian Collins preceding an Aby Vieira walk to load the bases. A third freshman in the quartet, Ava Wilson, then powered a high flyball just over the right field fence for a first college home run and grand slam. T2 | Ava Wilson is feelin' GRAND!!



Wilson sends the shot out of right field for a grand slam (her first collegiate grand slam)! Clemson leads 4-0



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/TVgxARSLqF — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 13, 2025 Making a season debut, All-ACC standout Maddie Moore capped the Clemson scoring there with an RBI triple to the wall that went in-and-out of a Mizzou glove in right field. The SEC Tigers sent the whole lineup through in the second frame with just one extra-base hit, firing off three consecutive RBI singles before a Stefania Abruscato two-run double to left field that tied up the game. Taking the mound in relief the next inning, Cintron (1-1) worked out of some trouble she was in the center of, with a throwing error charged to freshman hurler that scored a runner on a sac bunt from second to give Missouri a first lead. Cintron subsequently stranded two SEC Tigers with two grounders and a flyout to left field. A leadoff walk from Cintron started another Mizzou rally in the fourth inning, where it tacked on three more runs via a double and sacrifice fly. Missouri starter Marissa McCann (2-0) shook off the rough second frame with four scoreless innings after that, but Moore did power out her first home run of the season in the seventh inning, a solo shot. McCann had four strikeouts against eight hits and two walks scattered over 6 1/3 innings. It was the day's second game for Mizzou, fresh off of a 9-0 defeat to No. 8 Florida State. Clemson continues its run Thursday facing Auburn at 4 p.m. (ESPN2).

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!