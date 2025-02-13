CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Maddie Moore made her season debut and hit an RBI triple and solo home run. (Clemson athletics file photo)
Clemson falls to No. 16 Mizzou to open Clearwater Invitational play
Brandon Rink - 4 hours ago

No. 16-ranked Missouri softball (5-2) scored ten unanswered runs to top Clemson (3-3) Thursday in the Clearwater Invitational (Clearwater, Florida), 10-6.

Both sets of Tigers went through the lineup for five runs each in the second inning, arriving in different fashions.

Clemson’s scoring run was fueled by freshmen, with one-out basehits from Macey Cintron and Marian Collins preceding an Aby Vieira walk to load the bases. A third freshman in the quartet, Ava Wilson, then powered a high flyball just over the right field fence for a first college home run and grand slam.

Making a season debut, All-ACC standout Maddie Moore capped the Clemson scoring there with an RBI triple to the wall that went in-and-out of a Mizzou glove in right field.

The SEC Tigers sent the whole lineup through in the second frame with just one extra-base hit, firing off three consecutive RBI singles before a Stefania Abruscato two-run double to left field that tied up the game.

Taking the mound in relief the next inning, Cintron (1-1) worked out of some trouble she was in the center of, with a throwing error charged to freshman hurler that scored a runner on a sac bunt from second to give Missouri a first lead. Cintron subsequently stranded two SEC Tigers with two grounders and a flyout to left field.

A leadoff walk from Cintron started another Mizzou rally in the fourth inning, where it tacked on three more runs via a double and sacrifice fly.

Missouri starter Marissa McCann (2-0) shook off the rough second frame with four scoreless innings after that, but Moore did power out her first home run of the season in the seventh inning, a solo shot. McCann had four strikeouts against eight hits and two walks scattered over 6 1/3 innings.

It was the day's second game for Mizzou, fresh off of a 9-0 defeat to No. 8 Florida State. Clemson continues its run Thursday facing Auburn at 4 p.m. (ESPN2).


