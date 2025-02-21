|
Clemson downs Phoenix to open Clemson Classic play
Clemson softball (6-6) evened its season record by opening the Clemson Classic with a 4-3 win over the Elon Phoenix (3-7) Friday.
After trailing early, a Jamison Brockenbrough two-run single tied up the score at 2-all in the fourth inning. After Elon briefly regained the lead, All-ACC standout Maddie Moore's two-run single in the sixth inning was the go-ahead score. Freshman right-handed pitcher Macey Cintron (3-2) threw a complete game, tallying 10 strikeouts to one walk with three earned runs and hits allowed each over seven innings. The victory marked a third in a row for John Rittman's Tigers. Clemson returns to action for a 3 p.m. start versus Villanova. Bring them in Maddie Moore 😁 SEND THEM BOTH 🏃🏼♀️💨 TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!
