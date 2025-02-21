sports_baseball
Clemson downs Phoenix to open Clemson Classic play
Brandon Rink - 6 hours ago

Clemson softball (6-6) evened its season record by opening the Clemson Classic with a 4-3 win over the Elon Phoenix (3-7) Friday.

After trailing early, a Jamison Brockenbrough two-run single tied up the score at 2-all in the fourth inning.

After Elon briefly regained the lead, All-ACC standout Maddie Moore's two-run single in the sixth inning was the go-ahead score.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Macey Cintron (3-2) threw a complete game, tallying 10 strikeouts to one walk with three earned runs and hits allowed each over seven innings.

The victory marked a third in a row for John Rittman's Tigers.

Clemson returns to action for a 3 p.m. start versus Villanova.


