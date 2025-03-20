sports_baseball
Clemson softball plays a morning game to round out the Cal series next week.
Clemson softball plays a morning game to round out the Cal series next week.

Clemson adjusts schedule for Cal series
CU Athletic Communications - 54 minutes ago

CLEMSON, S.C. – To help accommodate the weekend travel schedule for the visitors, the Clemson Softball program has announced a schedule change for the Sunday game against California on March 30. The Tigers are now set to square off against the Golden Bears on Sunday, March 30 at 11 a.m.

Fans looking to attend in person can purchase tickets here. Sunday’s series finale will be available to stream via ACCNX.

The series begins on Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m. on ACCNX before continuing Saturday, March 29 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network. For complete coverage of the Clemson Softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on X, Instagram and Facebook. For more information on links to watch and access to live stats, click here.

Series Schedule vs. Cal

Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m. on ACCNX

Saturday, March 29 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network

Sunday, March 30 at 11 a.m. on ACCNX

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
ESPN projects freshman as 2025 breakout player
ESPN projects freshman as 2025 breakout player
Clemson adjusts schedule for Cal series
Clemson adjusts schedule for Cal series
Alabama RB details relationship with CJ Spiller, path to Clemson offer
Alabama RB details relationship with CJ Spiller, path to Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts