Clemson adjusts schedule for Cal series

CLEMSON, S.C. – To help accommodate the weekend travel schedule for the visitors, the Clemson Softball program has announced a schedule change for the Sunday game against California on March 30. The Tigers are now set to square off against the Golden Bears on Sunday, March 30 at 11 a.m. Fans looking to attend in person can purchase tickets here. Sunday’s series finale will be available to stream via ACCNX. The series begins on Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m. on ACCNX before continuing Saturday, March 29 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network. For complete coverage of the Clemson Softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on X, Instagram and Facebook. For more information on links to watch and access to live stats, click here. Series Schedule vs. Cal Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m. on ACCNX Saturday, March 29 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Sunday, March 30 at 11 a.m. on ACCNX