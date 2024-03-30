Cagle homer tops run-rule win over Eagles to take series

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 16/16 Clemson Tigers scored at least one run in four consecutive innings, including five in the fourth and three in the fifth, to run-rule Boston College, 10-0, in five innings to clinch the series victory on Saturday. This is the second run-rule for the Tigers during the series and ninth of the season, while also marking the eighth shutout of 2024. The Tigers offense exploded for 14 hits in the five-inning performance. This is the seventh time in 2024 Clemson has tallied double-digit hits, marking the second-most hits in a game this season trailing only the series finale against NC State where the Tigers finished with 15. Redshirt senior Arielle Oda led the team going a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Junior Maddie Moore followed, going 3-for-4 with one RBI. In total, seven Tigers produced at least one hit, with Valerie Cagle, Alex Brown and Alia Logoleo adding two each. Cagle finished the game with four RBIs, including three off a walk-off home run, and two runs. In the bottom of the second inning, Clemson took a 1-0 lead after Oda bunted a two-out single for a base hit. Brown tripled down the right field line to plate Oda and give the Tigers the lead. Clemson added another run in the third inning after McKenzie Clark singled and advanced to second as Valerie Cagle was hit by a pitch. Logoleo tallied an RBI single to left field that allowed Clark to score to put Clemson up 2-0 after three. Boston College looked to get on the board in the fourth getting its leadoff runners on with no outs. Clemson made a pitching change from starter Brooke McCubbin to Regan Spencer, who made three-quick outs to force the Eagles to leave them stranded. Clemson picked up steam in the bottom of the fourth after Oda and Brown clocked back-to-back singles to open the frame. Moore notched her RBI with a single up the middle that plated Oda from second. Cagle followed with her first RBI hit of the day with a shot into right field to score Brown, and Logoleo executed a squeeze bunt to score Clark in the next at bat. With two on and two out, Lindsey Garcia ripped a single up the middle that had both Cagle and Logoleo scoring to make it 7-0 after four. Oda kept things rolling in the fifth with a leadoff single. Moore tallied her third hit of the day with a single through the left side. In an attempt to steal, Moore was ruled out on the play, but it was overturned after review due to obstruction by BC’s shortstop. Clark joined her on the basepath following a walk to put two on with two out. Cagle stepped to the plate and drove an 0-2 pitch 268 feet out of left field to secure the 10-0 run-rule win. This was Cagle’s sixth home run of 2024 and 65th of her career. McCubbin got the start in the circle this afternoon and pitched three innings before Spencer closed out the game and picked up her first save of the season. Spencer pitched two innings as she faced eight hitters, tallied three strikeouts and only allowed one hit. Up Next Clemson concludes its homestand with a midweek against Furman on Tuesday, April 2. The midweek game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and was picked up for broadcast on ACC Network. Tickets for every home game are still available for purchase this season. Fans can grab theirs either online or by visiting the ticket table outside the main gate of McWhorter Stadium on the day of the game. For more information on how to manage your tickets, including transferring them if you aren’t able to make it, visit ClemsonTigers.com today. TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



Valerie Cagle calls the game with a 268 ft. home run to left-center field to score Kennedy Ariall and McKenzie Clark. Clemson takes the series with a 10-0 win over Boston College. pic.twitter.com/IeIGz2h7cV — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 30, 2024 March Madness looks a little different today in McWhorter 🤩



Clemson: 2 Boston College: 0 pic.twitter.com/sYtEpEWygg — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) March 30, 2024