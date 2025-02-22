sports_baseball
Clemson pulled away with a big third inning versus Marshall to move to 3-0 on the weekend. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson pulled away with a big third inning versus Marshall to move to 3-0 on the weekend. (Clemson athletics photo)

Big third inning boosts Tigers over Marshall

CLEMSON, S.C. – A five-run third inning propelled Clemson softball (8-7) to an 8-3 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6). The Tigers registered eight hits, with seven of them being for extra bases, and six different Tigers registered an RBI. Senior Aby Viera led the team, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI, and one run scored.

The bats came alive in the bottom of the third inning for the Tigers with two outs. Maddie Moore drew a walk and ran on contact as sophomore Julia Knowler connected with the first pitch of her at bat for a double into left field. This was Knowler’s ninth double of the year and brought in her 20th run – both of which are team highs.

Action continued to roll as Macey Cintron walked to put two on with two outs, and Vieira hit her first double of the game to plate Knowler from second to make it 2-0. Keeping with the first pitch swing mindset, freshman Ava Wilson sent the first pitch she saw in the third 243 feet for her third home run of the season to give Clemson the 5-0 advantage.

Marshall cut into Clemson’s lead in the top of the sixth with back-to-back doubles that scored three. Clemson turned to relief pitcher, Cintron, to close out the inning and got the next batter to fly out and retire the side.

The Tigers responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half. Marian Collins worked a full count and sent one 253 feet on the seventh pitch of the at bat. Jamison Brockenbrough reached on an error, promptly stole second, and was brought home on a Maddie Moore double. After a Marshall pitching change, a fielder’s choice brought in Alex Brown to end the inning.

Senior Brooke McCubbin earned her second win of the season with 5.2 innings of work and seven strikeouts, while Cintron earned her first career save with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Up Next

The Tigers conclude the Clemson Classic tomorrow against Marshall at 12:30 p.m., where the Tigers will be the designated home team.

Action is slated to be streamed on ACCNX in a single-camera pass through with the home plate camera being the only camera available due to both of Clemson’s broadcast booths being utilized to stream home baseball against North Carolina A&T at 2 p.m. and home gymnastics against Stanford at 4 p.m. This is the first of three one-camera pass-through ACCNX broadcasts with announcers the Tigers will have this season at the softball field, while the same will occur at baseball (March 8), gymnastics (March 14) and lacrosse (April 17). A complete list of Clemson’s 66 spring broadcasts can be found here.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers outlast Rams on a cold night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Tigers outlast Rams on a cold night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
Tigers top Notre Dame for program's highest-ranked win to stay undefeated
Tigers top Notre Dame for program's highest-ranked win to stay undefeated
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts