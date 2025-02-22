Big third inning boosts Tigers over Marshall

CLEMSON, S.C. – A five-run third inning propelled Clemson softball (8-7) to an 8-3 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6). The Tigers registered eight hits, with seven of them being for extra bases, and six different Tigers registered an RBI. Senior Aby Viera led the team, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI, and one run scored. The bats came alive in the bottom of the third inning for the Tigers with two outs. Maddie Moore drew a walk and ran on contact as sophomore Julia Knowler connected with the first pitch of her at bat for a double into left field. This was Knowler’s ninth double of the year and brought in her 20th run – both of which are team highs. Action continued to roll as Macey Cintron walked to put two on with two outs, and Vieira hit her first double of the game to plate Knowler from second to make it 2-0. Keeping with the first pitch swing mindset, freshman Ava Wilson sent the first pitch she saw in the third 243 feet for her third home run of the season to give Clemson the 5-0 advantage. Marshall cut into Clemson’s lead in the top of the sixth with back-to-back doubles that scored three. Clemson turned to relief pitcher, Cintron, to close out the inning and got the next batter to fly out and retire the side. The Tigers responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half. Marian Collins worked a full count and sent one 253 feet on the seventh pitch of the at bat. Jamison Brockenbrough reached on an error, promptly stole second, and was brought home on a Maddie Moore double. After a Marshall pitching change, a fielder’s choice brought in Alex Brown to end the inning. Senior Brooke McCubbin earned her second win of the season with 5.2 innings of work and seven strikeouts, while Cintron earned her first career save with one strikeout in 1.1 innings. Up Next The Tigers conclude the Clemson Classic tomorrow against Marshall at 12:30 p.m., where the Tigers will be the designated home team. Action is slated to be streamed on ACCNX in a single-camera pass through with the home plate camera being the only camera available due to both of Clemson’s broadcast booths being utilized to stream home baseball against North Carolina A&T at 2 p.m. and home gymnastics against Stanford at 4 p.m. This is the first of three one-camera pass-through ACCNX broadcasts with announcers the Tigers will have this season at the softball field, while the same will occur at baseball (March 8), gymnastics (March 14) and lacrosse (April 17). A complete list of Clemson’s 66 spring broadcasts can be found here. B3 | Knowler gets us going🔥



With her 9th double of the season, Knowler scores Moore for her 20th RBI this season.



