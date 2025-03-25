Alex Brown, Reese Basinger sweep ACC weekly honors

CLEMSON, S.C. – Seniors Alex Brown and Reese Basinger have earned ACC weekly honors after sweeping the ACC Player and Pitcher of the Week awards for games played March 19-23, the conference office announced Tuesday. This is the second and third weekly conference honors for the Tigers during the 2025 season. In conjunction with winning ACC Player of the Week, Brown has also been named a Softball America Star of the Week. The third baseman finished the four-game week with 11 hits and a .917 average. She put up two doubles and one home run to post a 1.333 slugging percentage while contributing six RBIs and scoring seven runs. She also drew four walks for a .938 on-base percentage. The senior finished capped the week with a perfect 10-for-10 outing in the three-game ACC series against Syracuse. She helped lead the Clemson offense to outscoring the Orange 33-1 in the three-game stretch with a 1.500 slugging percentage and 1.000 on-base percentage. On the year, the leadoff hitter holds a .434 average, .632 slugging percentage and .527 on-base percentage. She leads the Tigers with 46 hits, including 15 for extra bases, and has scored 38 runs with eight stolen bases. The senior takes a seven-game hit streak into the midweek against South Carolina with 12 multi-hit games and four multi-RBI games. In the circle, Basinger garnered ACC Pitcher of the Week honors for the first time in her career as a Tiger. The right-handed pitcher finished with a 0.58 ERA through 12 innings of work. She recorded 11 strikeouts in her two victories and went the distance in both outings. She began the weekend with a seven-inning performance with five strikeouts to propel the Tigers to an 8-1 victory against the Orange. She returned to the circle for the series finale and picked up her 10th victory on the year. The senior threw only 68 pitches against the 16 batters she faced, struck out six, allowed only one hit and didn’t concede a walk in the five-inning solo shutout. This season, Basinger maintains a 2.02 ERA through 90 innings. She has struck out 76 batters and allowed only 20 extra-base hits to keep opponents at a .207 batting average in her 21 appearances. She has three solo shutouts, one combined, and two saves. The Tigers return to the field on Tuesday evening as the Palmetto Series presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery kicks off with a road game in Columbia, S.C. Clemson squares off against the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. on SECN+. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball)