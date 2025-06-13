4-star transfer infielder commits to Tigers

4-star transfer infielder Kiley Channell commits to Tigers

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

FAU rising junior shortstop Kiley Channell announced a commitment to Clemson softball Friday. Channell hit .330 with an .851 OPS, .464 OBP, 44 RBIs, 59 runs, 14 doubles, two homers, two triples and four stolen bases this season. She was the AAC freshman of the year previously after posting an .897 OPS with 19 doubles, 35 RBIs and a .333 batting average. Channell is a 4-star-rated transfer according to Softball America. FAU topped Clemson early in the season and went on to make an NCAA Regional at Florida. Channell homered in that game versus Clemson, a 6-2 victory. 🎙️ ANNOUNCER: "You have to pitch to get them out."@KileyChannell 👉 #GrandSlam#FAU 14 #UTSA 1 #AAC 🥎 pic.twitter.com/BlohxftMOE — FAU Owls Nest (@FAU_Owls_Nest) March 29, 2025 Made that play @KileyChannell 💪



📺 ESPN+#WIP🏝️ pic.twitter.com/8DjaiPOTx7 — Florida Atlantic Softball (@FAUSoftball) April 19, 2025 FAU bio Career Accolades 2024 AAC Rookie of the Year 2024 AAC All-Rookie 2025 AAC Second Team All-Conference 2025 CSC Academic All-District Team Sophomore (2025) Batted .330 with 59 hits, 34 runs, and 44 RBI Led the Owls in doubles with 14 Had a career-best 11 game hitting streak Successfully advanced baserunners via a sacrifice bunt a team-best eight times Recorded 79 putouts, including multiple highlight diving catches in the infield, and 66 assists Hit the team’s first home run of the season in a 6-2 victory over nationally ranked Clemson Launched first career grand slam in 14-2 run-rule win versus UTSA on March 29 Brought home two Owls on a single to give FAU 22 runs, setting the single-game program record, for the eventual 24-2 victory over Memphis on April 25 Set the single-game program record with five hits in the clinching game for the AAC regular season title on May 3 against Tulsa Freshman (2024) Appeared and started in all 57 games of the season Made her collegiate debut in the season opener against Marshall Her first collegiate hit was a double in the victory over Marshall Named No. 9 in the 2024 Softball America Shortstop rankings for April Named AAC Weekly Honor Roll (Mar. 18 and Mar. 25) Registered 165 at-bats with 29 runs, 55 hits, 35 RBI and 20 walks Led the Owls with 19 doubles on the year Ranked No. 11 in the nation in doubles Hit her first collegiate home run in the win over East Carolina High School Played for Jessica Marquart at Keystone Heights where she was named All-State Two time All-Jacksonville News, two-time Mainstreet Daily News Team and four time First-Team Big Schools, as well as two time All First-Coast Team and Kissimmee Klassic Offensive Leader for the 2023 Blue Bracket Tournament As a basketball player earned All-Area Prep Zone Big Schools, two-time First Team All-County, two-time Second Team All-County, District 4 AAAA Player of the Year, two-time All-Area girls’ basketball big school and Second Team Mainstreet Daily News Big school as well as One Clay All-Star Athlete of the Month Personal Born March 9, 2005 Daughter of Viola Sims and Jason Channell Enjoys playing pickleball View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiley Channell (@k.channell2)

