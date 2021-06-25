WATCH: Former Tiger gets call for Olympic team
by - 2021 Jun 25, Fri 11:00

Former Clemson goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan is an Olympian.

Sheridan was named to her first Olympic roster for Team Canada this week and her NWSL NY/NJ Gotham team captured the emotional moment:

Sheridan isn't the only former Tiger keeper going to Tokyo, as Sandy MacIver is an alternate for Team Great Britain. Sheridan was in the same role for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Sheridan is up for the ESPY for the top NWSL player after a standout campaign with Gotham. She earned her seventh clean sheet in 11 appearances for Canada in a scoreless draw against Brazil on June 14.

MacIver plays in England for Everton in the Women's Super League.

Canada Olympic group stage schedule

Monday, July 21

Japan vs. Canada – Sapporo Stadium; Sapporo, Japan, 6:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 24

Chile vs. Canada – Sapporo Stadium; Sapporo, Japan, 3:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 27

Canada vs. Great Britain – Kashima Stadium; Kashima, Japan, 7:00 a.m. ET

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers elite multi-sport athlete
Clemson offers elite multi-sport athlete
WATCH: Travis Etienne surprises his Dad for Father's Day
WATCH: Travis Etienne surprises his Dad for Father's Day
Two Tigers make NFL top-50 players list
Two Tigers make NFL top-50 players list
4-star Clemson DE target sets commitment date
4-star Clemson DE target sets commitment date
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest