WATCH: Former Tiger gets call for Olympic team

Former Clemson goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan is an Olympian.

Sheridan was named to her first Olympic roster for Team Canada this week and her NWSL NY/NJ Gotham team captured the emotional moment:

The moment @Kailen_Sheridan found out she was Tokyo bound in front of her teammates ??



Kailen has been named to the @CanadaSoccerEN roster for the Olympics ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/chqk9m0RnM — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) June 23, 2021

Sheridan isn't the only former Tiger keeper going to Tokyo, as Sandy MacIver is an alternate for Team Great Britain. Sheridan was in the same role for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Sheridan is up for the ESPY for the top NWSL player after a standout campaign with Gotham. She earned her seventh clean sheet in 11 appearances for Canada in a scoreless draw against Brazil on June 14.

MacIver plays in England for Everton in the Women's Super League.

Canada Olympic group stage schedule

Monday, July 21

Japan vs. Canada – Sapporo Stadium; Sapporo, Japan, 6:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 24

Chile vs. Canada – Sapporo Stadium; Sapporo, Japan, 3:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 27

Canada vs. Great Britain – Kashima Stadium; Kashima, Japan, 7:00 a.m. ET

I'm so grateful for my freaking amazing and supportive teammates! What an incredible feeling to be able to share with you guys and thank you so much for capturing that moment for me and always hyping me up lol Literally couldn't hold back emotions ?? ???? https://t.co/MzPP3IXZZj — Kailen Sheridan (@Kailen_Sheridan) June 23, 2021

Can’t believe I’m going to an Olympics?? Excited for an experience like no other ?? ???? https://t.co/X5zab4tMpb — Sandy (@SandyMacIver_) May 27, 2021