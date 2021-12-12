BREAKING

WATCH: Clemson celebrates with fans after winning National title
No. 8 national seed Clemson built an early lead and never looked back to down No. 2 national seed Washington, 2-0 for the national title on Siunday.

The program-marking win adds a third national title to the men’s soccer trophy case but a first since 1987 (1984 the other). It is also Clemson’s first team national title outside of football since 2003 and a seventh national title in school history overall.

