|
WATCH: Clemson celebrates with fans after winning National title
|Sunday, December 12, 2021, 5:31 PM-
No. 8 national seed Clemson built an early lead and never looked back to down No. 2 national seed Washington, 2-0 for the national title on Siunday.
The program-marking win adds a third national title to the men’s soccer trophy case but a first since 1987 (1984 the other). It is also Clemson’s first team national title outside of football since 2003 and a seventh national title in school history overall.
Tags: Clemson Soccer