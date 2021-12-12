BREAKING

Twitter reacts to Clemson soccer winning National Championship
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 12, 2021, 5:06 PM
'Best is standard' in futbol for the Tigers from Pickens County.

Clemson won 2-0 against Washington on Sunday afternoon to win their third National Championship in Men's soccer.

This is the first soccer title for the Tigers since 1987.

This is Clemson's seventh National Championship in collegiate sports, with three coming in soccer, three in football, and one in Men's golf. Clemson is the only program in the country with three or more national championships in both men’s soccer and football.

Check out some of the reactions on social media of Clemson's dominating performance against the Huskies below:

