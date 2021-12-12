|
Twitter reacts to Clemson soccer winning National Championship
|Sunday, December 12, 2021, 5:06 PM- -
'Best is standard' in futbol for the Tigers from Pickens County.
Clemson won 2-0 against Washington on Sunday afternoon to win their third National Championship in Men's soccer.
This is the first soccer title for the Tigers since 1987.
This is Clemson's seventh National Championship in collegiate sports, with three coming in soccer, three in football, and one in Men's golf. Clemson is the only program in the country with three or more national championships in both men’s soccer and football.
Check out some of the reactions on social media of Clemson's dominating performance against the Huskies below:
Let. It. Sink. In. #ClemsonUnited???? pic.twitter.com/oMpGQR0njQ— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021
26 SECONDS IN AND CLEMSON IS ON THE BOARD ??????— ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021
What a way to start the championship game!
ISAIAH AGAIN!!! THE HEADER, THE BRACE, IT'S 2-0 TIGERS JUST 15 MINUTES IN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH!!!!!!!#ClemsonUnited????— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021
???? ???????????????? first half!! pic.twitter.com/YoKhFcNZlQ— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021
AHHHHH!!!!!! CLEMSON WINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 12, 2021
For the third time in program history, the national championship trophy is coming home. @ClemsonMSoccer are the NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!
Clemson men's soccer just won the national championship. Unreal run through the tournament— David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 12, 2021
#Clemson men’s soccer, national champs. pic.twitter.com/mHYWul4GRQ— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 12, 2021
?????????? ???????? ???????????????? ????????????????????— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021
National Champion has a nice ring to it! ??— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) December 12, 2021
Clemson averaging a national championship for every three days Graham Neff has served as Acting Athletic Director.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021
Wise word from the ?????????????????? ?????? of the College Cup!!!! pic.twitter.com/HRIazMkNeP— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021
CAMPEONES!!!!#ClemsonUnited???? pic.twitter.com/hE2nNdQoxL— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021
SCENES. #ClemsonUnited???? pic.twitter.com/yEJuSPhZlp— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021
Could not be more proud of Coach Noonan .. his staff .. and the guys ! Well deserved and can’t wait to celebrate with them !! https://t.co/P23NGIakvO— Dan Radakovich (@DanRadakovich) December 12, 2021
My dude @CoachMikeNoonan is a massive #Phish fan, and the last five minutes of that match must’ve felt as long as a Tweezer jam. Congrats to a great guy and an absolute rock star soccer coach. #futbolschool https://t.co/k7To0k2dDX— Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 12, 2021
Clemson football went 35 years in between national championships, 1981-2016. Men's soccer went 34 years, 1987-2021.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021
Clemson defeats Washington 2-0 to win national Championship. Seventh national championship in Clemson athletics history. Three for men's soccer, three football and one men's golf. Mike Noonan is fifth different Clemson coach in any sport to win National Championship.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021
“35 year career, never had a better professional feeling in my life.” -@CoachMikeNoonan ????@ClemsonMSoccer | #ACCMsoccer pic.twitter.com/GT6oq661Mx— The ACC (@theACC) December 12, 2021