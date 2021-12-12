Twitter reacts to Clemson soccer winning National Championship

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'Best is standard' in futbol for the Tigers from Pickens County.

Clemson won 2-0 against Washington on Sunday afternoon to win their third National Championship in Men's soccer.

This is the first soccer title for the Tigers since 1987.

This is Clemson's seventh National Championship in collegiate sports, with three coming in soccer, three in football, and one in Men's golf. Clemson is the only program in the country with three or more national championships in both men’s soccer and football.

Check out some of the reactions on social media of Clemson's dominating performance against the Huskies below:

26 SECONDS IN AND CLEMSON IS ON THE BOARD ??????



What a way to start the championship game!



?? ESPNU pic.twitter.com/CHCLzNcq8n — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021

AHHHHH!!!!!! CLEMSON WINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



For the third time in program history, the national championship trophy is coming home. @ClemsonMSoccer are the NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!

?????? pic.twitter.com/UZpESWJWKv — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 12, 2021

Clemson men's soccer just won the national championship. Unreal run through the tournament — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 12, 2021

Clemson averaging a national championship for every three days Graham Neff has served as Acting Athletic Director. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021

Wise word from the ?????????????????? ?????? of the College Cup!!!! pic.twitter.com/HRIazMkNeP — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021

Could not be more proud of Coach Noonan .. his staff .. and the guys ! Well deserved and can’t wait to celebrate with them !! https://t.co/P23NGIakvO — Dan Radakovich December 12, 2021

My dude @CoachMikeNoonan is a massive #Phish fan, and the last five minutes of that match must’ve felt as long as a Tweezer jam. Congrats to a great guy and an absolute rock star soccer coach. #futbolschool https://t.co/k7To0k2dDX — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 12, 2021

Clemson football went 35 years in between national championships, 1981-2016. Men's soccer went 34 years, 1987-2021. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021

Clemson defeats Washington 2-0 to win national Championship. Seventh national championship in Clemson athletics history. Three for men's soccer, three football and one men's golf. Mike Noonan is fifth different Clemson coach in any sport to win National Championship. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021