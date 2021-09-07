Tigers notch third straight shutout in win over South Florida

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Tigers posted a 3-0 victory over University of South Florida (1-2-1) in Monday night’s match at Historic Riggs Field to improve their undefeated record to 4-0. For the third consecutive match, Clemson held its opponent scoreless, and the Tigers have not conceded a goal in their last 351 minutes of action.

Goalkeeper George Marks earned his 35th career victory, moving him into a tie for fourth on Clemson’s all-time wins leaderboard, as well as his 15th solo shutout, which is good for a tie with Andrew Tarbell for Clemson’s seventh-best all-time mark.

The first half marched along without many true chances from either side. It wasn’t until the 30th minute when Ousmane Sylla for the second straight match opened the scoring. The native of Dakar, Senegal took the pass from Mohamed Seye at the top of the box and struck it into the bottom left corner of the net.

Clemson doubled its lead in the second-half when a corner kick found the foot of Oskar Agren, who, wearing the captains armband for the first time this season, poked it past the Bulls’ goalkeeper and across the goal line. Seye later put the game away when he took a phenomenal one touch pass from Callum Johnson and blasted it into the back of the net with just five minutes remaining, extending the Tigers’ lead to 3-0.

Up next, The Tigers will travel for the first time this year to Raleigh to take on N.C. State in their ACC opener. Kickoff for that match is slated for 7 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ACCNX.

