Tigers No. 1 in the polls, midfielder named to national team of week

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - For the second consecutive week, Clemson men's soccer is the consensus No. 1 team in the nation after ranking atop the polls released on Tuesday by United Soccer Coaches, College Soccer News, and TopDrawerSoccer.com. Today's poll by United Soccer Coaches marks the fifth consecutive week that Clemson (12-2-1) has occupied the top spot in the association’s Top 25 Spring Rankings, along with it serving as the 37th week in program history that Clemson has ranked No. 1.

Clemson is one of four ACC programs listed in this week’s Top 25 Spring Rankings by United Soccer Coaches, as the Tigers are joined by Pittsburgh (No. 3), Wake Forest (No. 4), and North Carolina (No. 15). Clemson remains atop the rankings following a 3-2, come-from-behind victory against Boston College on March 27 in Newton, Mass. The match saw Clemson trail for the first time since facing Wake Forest on Oct. 30, 2020.

College Soccer News announced earlier in the week that Clemson senior midfielder Callum Johnson had been named to its Team of the Week. Against Boston College, Johnson contributed the assist on Quinn McNeill's game-tying goal and went on to score the game-winning goal in the 80th minute. The three points on Saturday increased Johnson's season points total to 12, making his first season at Clemson the most prolific of his collegiate career.

Clemson men’s soccer will return to Historic Riggs Field for its next action as the Tigers are set to host No. 4 Wake Forest on Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on ACCNX and will serve as the Tigers’ Senior Night.