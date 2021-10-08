Tigers knock off No. 17 Virginia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. - Behind a stellar offensive effort and shutout from senior goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff, the Clemson women’s soccer team delivered an emphatic 1-0 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech (USC) on a rain-soaked Thursday evening at Historic Riggs Field. It was the Tigers’ fifth consecutive victory over the Hokies (8-3-2, 2-1-2 ACC) dating back to 2017 and their third win over a top-20 ranked opponent this season, handing Virginia Tech its first ACC loss of the year.

The Tigers (8-4, 3-2 ACC) created an abundance of opportunities early on in the match. The Clemson offense finally broke through for the only goal it would need in the 18th minute, when the sisters from Germantown, Md. connected. Maliah Morris made a run down the right side and played in a beautiful cross to Makenna, who placed a high header over the Virginia Tech goalkeeper and into the back left corner of the net. It was the sophomore’s fifth goal of the season and her 14th point, while Maliah tallied her fifth assist of the season. In total, the Tigers recorded six shots to the Hokies’ three in the first period, with half of the Clemson shots courtesy of Makenna Morris.

The offensive attack continued in the second half, with the Tigers maintaining much of the possession and generating five more shots for a total of 11 in the game. While Virginia Tech found several late opportunities for an equalizer, the Clemson defense stood strong and Hancuff kept the Hokies off the board for her second solo shutout of the year. With the win, the Tigers have now come out victorious in every game in which they have led at the halftime break.

“All of our games with Virginia Tech are a battle, and they’ve gotten off to a fabulous start. That’s a grinding, hard-working team,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “I was really pleased with how we came out and played in the first half. We could’ve scored three or four goals, and it just didn’t bounce our way-- but the objective is to win. At this stage in the season, every point in the ACC is valuable, and we got a shutout against a very good, dangerous team.”

Next up, Clemson travels to South Bend, Ind. to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. The match will kick off at 3 p.m. on ACCNX.

