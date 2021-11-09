Tigers headed to eighth straight NCAA Tournament, hosts Alabama
by - Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 9:16 AM
Tigers headed to eighth straight NCAA Tournament, hosts Alabama

CLEMSON, S.C. - For the 22nd time in 28 seasons as a program, and the eighth-straight year, the Clemson women's soccer team is headed to the NCAA tournament, as announced by the NCAA on Monday afternoon. The Tigers, who earned a hosting honor for the 13th time in school history, play Alabama at Historic Riggs Field on Friday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. With a win against Alabama, the Tigers will face the winner of fourth-seeded BYU and New Mexico.

The Tigers are 12-17-12 in the NCAA Tournament all-time, advancing in eight of the 12 draws. Last season, Clemson advanced to its fifth Elite Eight after defeating No. 3 UCLA in the Round of 16.

The match will be streamed live with details to be announced. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children. Current Clemson students can get in for free showing their ID in the student rewards app.

