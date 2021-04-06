No. 1 Tigers win Atlantic Division title

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Following today's announcement from the Syracuse men's soccer program regarding the immediate end to its spring season, the Clemson men's soccer team has won the ACC's Atlantic Division for the 2021 spring season. The past two seasons have now seen Clemson's program capture the 2019 and 2021 Atlantic Division titles, along with the 2020 ACC Championship.

Syracuse was scheduled to host Wake Forest on Friday, April 9; however, today's news has canceled that match and ended Wake Forest's regular season. Clemson has earned 13 points through its opening five matches of ACC play this spring and will conclude its regular season on the road against Louisville on April 9 at 7 p.m.

“I want to congratulate our team for earning the Atlantic Division title today,” said Clemson men’s soccer Head Coach Mike Noonan. “This title is dedicated to the devotion of the athletes, medical professionals and training staff, the ACC, and each institution for keeping us safe and allowing us to compete throughout the year.”

As the Atlantic Division champions, Clemson will host the winner of the Coastal Division in a match on April 17 at Historic Riggs Field to determine the recipient of the conference's automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA tournament. The match will kick-off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACCN. Pittsburgh and North Carolina enter each of their respective matches this weekend with a chance to capture the Coastal Division title.

Clemson earned the right to host the match on April 17 after winning the 2020 ACC Tournament on Nov. 22 by defeating then-No. 1 Pittsburgh, 2-1.

This year's men's and women's NCAA tournament will be hosted entirely in North Carolina, as announced by the NCAA on March 25. Selections for both tournaments will take place on April 19, and both national champions will be crowned on May 17 in Cary, N.C.